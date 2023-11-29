This Way Merrimack Comes
Merrimack College's Warriors, a NCAA Division I since 2019, stands as Georgetown's foe today. Basic information is:
What: Merrimack (3-4, MAAC ) at Georgetown (4-2, BIG EAST)
When: November 29, 2023, 830p EST
Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC
Tix: Seats start at $3 each (in a suite)!
Broadcast: FS1, 1580am
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
Jordan Derkack, a sophomore guard paces head coach Joe Gallo's Warrior team with 14.5 points per game. Joining him in double figure scoring land are Adam Clark and Devon Savage landing just two points apart from each other at 13.6 ppg and 11.6 ppg, respectively. The former is a freshman guard, latter being a junior backcourt guy. Cleaning glass for Merrimack is an effort led by Derkack 6.5 rebounds each time out.
Conversely, Ed Cooley, in his first year coaching G'Town, has a quintet in double figure scoring: Sophomore guard Jayden Epps (19.7ppg ), 17.8 ppg from junior wing Dontrez Styles, Rowan Brumbaugh (11.8 ppg) a sophomore guard, junior forward/center Supreme Cook (11.2 ppg), all joining senior guard Jay Heath's 10.7 ppg.
On the boards, stands Cook, his 8.2 rpg is tops on Cooley's unit.
Return for coverage!
Check out some team numbers
|Stat
|Merrimack College
|GTown University
|
Points per game
|
71.1 ppg
|
80 ppg
|
Points per game allowed
|
71.1 ppg
|
72 ppg
|
Field Goal %
|
45%
|
47.4%
|
Field Goal ^ allowed
|
40.9T%
|
42.4%
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
25.9%
|
37.5%
|
3pt Field Goal % allowed
|
36.2%
|
26.3%
|
Rebounds per game
|
35.1 rpg
|
38.8 rpg