Following is coverage related to Georgetown's deflating and frustrating 98 - 93 home loss to Xavier. Yet again, defense was non-existent and a winnable game transformed into a punishing loss.

What was obvious to all 7,016 attendees - five thousand were expected - was the brilliance of Xavier's Desmond Claude. A 6'6" sophomore wing, Claude, dropped 10 points in the first 20 minutes, 26 in second half play. The guy was, well unstoppable.

What contributed to Claude's output, one which also provided four rebounds, four assists in 38 minutes of play?

Switch exploitation was key.

Meaning? Georgetown regularly switches all positions in ball screen defense, i.e. if your man sets the screen, you exchange your defensive presence with the guy who is defending the dribbler. And vice-versa.

"We normally have a game plan for teams that switch" conceded Claude afterward. "Obviously it's a mismatch if their four man or five man is on our guards, or the other way around". Once we saw the swtich, we just automatically attacked them".



Switching is a well worn, ball screen action, defensive response, one that can create mismatches, a scheme that obviously demands help behind the screen action. More aggressive on-ball pressure can aid the effort as well.

After having devoted multiple people to defending Claude, with around three and a half minutes in regulation, they doubled him, the next possession actually blitzing him, both designed to force the ball out of his hands. G'Town attacked him again after the second incident, made necessary by an offensive rebound.

Each attempt removed the ball from Claude's possession, but Xavier scored nonetheless, via resets and passing/movement. Eventually, the Muskies put the ball in other's hands, removing Claude from primary ball handling chores, though he did find senior guard Dayvion McKnight for three in the corner after resetting.

Claude expected facing two defenders sooner, though he knew it was coming "when Coach Cooley called that timeout, they were gonna start jumping me, or even trapping me when i came off ball screens. i was just trying to make the right pass out of it".



How about his coach, Sean Miller's take?

"i think they went to it late" surmised Miller, who didn't really expect to see much jumping/blitzing, as "Dez, he's not small and can really paas and get the ball out of the trap. Doing so makes Claude "special", as does his ability to make shots, which is improving.



Ed Cooley, Georgetown's HC shared why he kept switching in his proverbial pocket for so long, noting "The game is long, the game is long", a nod towards his team's thin roster depth. In his mind, the ultimate issue driving defeat was "We just got outmatched physically in front of the rim. He also was plain regarding why the Hoyas faltered so heavily generally guarding Claude, fingering flagging "attention to detail" as a damning culprit.

