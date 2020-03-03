This and That: Xavier in DC ‘20
March 3, 2020 - Enjoy observations and happenings from Georgetown’s 63-60 loss to Xaiver;
Solved
A defining feature of Georgetown’s loss was responses by Xavier; In each instance the Hoyas mustered a run, the Muskies responded. Every time, big or small
In the first half twice Xavier mustered 11 point leads, only to see G’Town chip them to eight. And twice those Hoya mini-scoring sprees were scuttled by XU points in the paint.
Over close to the last eight and a half, first period minutes, G’Town put together a 9-3 run, only to have junior Xavier guard Naji Marshall (20p) finish the stanza with a jump shot. He would eventually provide the games’ biggest solution.
After 17 minutes, 41 seconds of second stanza action, numerous small Hoya runs and subsequent Muskie answers, G’Town just finished a 5-0 scoring advantage, knotting the score at 61 after junior guard Jahvon Blair’s (18p) three-ball. The over 10 thousand Capital One Arena fans were boisterous, most rooting for, a minority against Georgetown.
Enter Marshall.
Just as he did to close the first half, Marshall scored consecutively ending the second period (this time eight points including two three pointers), the last coming via isolation long ball with just four clicks on the clock. That shot, you guessed it, answered a contest-tying stick back by GU freshman center Timothy Igohefe (4p) It also won the game.
What caused or at least greatly contributed to Xavier’s penchant for having answers to every Hoya push?
“We kind of always kept it at arms distance, even when they went on their runs…Najii made some big shots, Tyrique (Jones) did as well” opined Xavier’s head coach, Travis Steele, when asked the role experience played in his team’s responses. “And those are older guys. To win in March you have to rely on older guys. You go as your older guys go”.
For the record, Jones (18p) a senior big man scored 12 consecutive points for Xavier in back stanza competition. All were in the paint, three of those makes being dunks.
What about Marshall’s dramatic game clincher?
“We had timeout to give, but the ball was in his hands” recalled Steele of his call. “I’m going to ride and die with Najii. Naji’s a big time player. I was comfortable where the ball was”.
“We were just playing straight up” outlined Hoya head coach Pat Ewing of his team’s defensive approach to Marshall on that play.
He also felt Georgetown had not received reciprocity regarding step back shots, as “The tough part about it is the same shot that he hit, Jahvon Blair they called traveling on (with nine minutes to play). So it’s a hard pill to swallow. If you’re going to call that on Jahvon Blair’s three, that’s got to be traveling.
“It is what it is. You can’t cry over spilled milk. He hit a tough shot”.
Visitors
Rahim Ali – 6’0”, 165 pound Sr. PG
Stephaun Walker – 6’7”, 220 pound So. F