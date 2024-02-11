Immediately, postgame pressers from both teams, plus chat and quotes. All are here .

Check out these observations, quotes and more from Saturday's 89-54 demolition of Georgetown, at UConn's hands.

If you didn't know HC Ed Cooley was furious at his team's recent performances, particularly at home, you do now. He rightly let loose after Georgetown got run out of it's home, Capital One Arena by the tune of 89-54. A common theme, per Cooley in his first year leading the Hoyas, was utter disappointment.

"Where do we begin" started Cooley, a coach that is honest, his words deliberate. "A lot to unwrap..I thought we didn't show up. I can't believe we were so listless, lifeless, not physical, not connected. Not verbal, we didn't communicate. It's a lot of reflection that has to go on, which I'm really, really surprised at; this is the third game in a row at home that we were supported at a really, really, high level", at which point he thanked the fans.

Cooley then immediately returned to the topic at hand, noting "I'm disappointed that we aren't delivering on our end from an execution standpoint, from a communication standpoint, competitive nature. Our last three games here, we haven't played well".

The coach's ire and focus are directed broadly within his program, as "We have to take a deep dive into what is our purpose", and later sharing "It starts with me, and the only ones that can fix it are in the room".

Game stats reveal a long way to go.

UConn, coached to a National Championship last year by HC Dan Hurley, saw his team best the Hoyas in nine statline categories:

.FG% - 61% to 40%

3pt FG% - 45% to 33%

Pts off TO - 6 to 4

Rebs - 33 to 32

Bench Points - 27 to 19

Paint Ponts - 48 to 24

Fast Break Points - 9 to 2

Assists - 26 to 10





Georgetown, which never led, only enjoying a tie for 38 seconds, got 23 points from Dontrez Styles, 17 coming in the first half. Supreme Cook logged eight, team best boards and 12 points - they are juniors, a forward and big, respectivelyu. Nobody else in Blue and Grey, other than sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh', put up seven.

Hurley had four guys make double figure scoring - sophomore wing Alex Karaban with 25 game best points, while frosh wing Stephon Castle ended up with 17 points. Rounding out the cohort at 10 points each were senior guard Cam Spencer and junior forward Samson Johnson. A trio of others contributed at least five points.

Pride was also uttered by Cooley, or specifically the need to find it defensively: "Sometimes that's not coming from the sideline, so much as it's coming from pride, coming from understanding, alertness. We've got to take some pride in our defense.

"Right now, let's call this what it is; our defense is absolutely atrocious. It's atrocious. And I have to do a better job, my staff has to do a better job. Our players have to do a better job of understanding...Toughness travels. Defense travels. Communication travels.

"Nobody has time for soft. Nobody had time for bad body language. Nobody's got time for listless. i can take misses shots. i can take turnovers. I can't take woe is me".





