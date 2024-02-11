Check out these observations, quotes and more from Saturday's 89-54 demolition of Georgetown, at UConn's hands.
What is the 'more'?
Immediately, postgame pressers from both teams, plus chat and quotes. All are here.
Soon, exclusive photos will be provided.
Enjoy1
Advertisement
Sparing No Words
If you didn't know HC Ed Cooley was furious at his team's recent performances, particularly at home, you do now. He rightly let loose after Georgetown got run out of it's home, Capital One Arena by the tune of 89-54. A common theme, per Cooley in his first year leading the Hoyas, was utter disappointment.
"Where do we begin" started Cooley, a coach that is honest, his words deliberate. "A lot to unwrap..I thought we didn't show up. I can't believe we were so listless, lifeless, not physical, not connected. Not verbal, we didn't communicate. It's a lot of reflection that has to go on, which I'm really, really surprised at; this is the third game in a row at home that we were supported at a really, really, high level", at which point he thanked the fans.
Cooley then immediately returned to the topic at hand, noting "I'm disappointed that we aren't delivering on our end from an execution standpoint, from a communication standpoint, competitive nature. Our last three games here, we haven't played well".
The coach's ire and focus are directed broadly within his program, as "We have to take a deep dive into what is our purpose", and later sharing "It starts with me, and the only ones that can fix it are in the room".
Game stats reveal a long way to go.
UConn, coached to a National Championship last year by HC Dan Hurley, saw his team best the Hoyas in nine statline categories:
.FG% - 61% to 40%
3pt FG% - 45% to 33%
Pts off TO - 6 to 4
Rebs - 33 to 32
Bench Points - 27 to 19
Paint Ponts - 48 to 24
Fast Break Points - 9 to 2
Assists - 26 to 10
Georgetown, which never led, only enjoying a tie for 38 seconds, got 23 points from Dontrez Styles, 17 coming in the first half. Supreme Cook logged eight, team best boards and 12 points - they are juniors, a forward and big, respectivelyu. Nobody else in Blue and Grey, other than sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh', put up seven.
Hurley had four guys make double figure scoring - sophomore wing Alex Karaban with 25 game best points, while frosh wing Stephon Castle ended up with 17 points. Rounding out the cohort at 10 points each were senior guard Cam Spencer and junior forward Samson Johnson. A trio of others contributed at least five points.
Pride was also uttered by Cooley, or specifically the need to find it defensively: "Sometimes that's not coming from the sideline, so much as it's coming from pride, coming from understanding, alertness. We've got to take some pride in our defense.
"Right now, let's call this what it is; our defense is absolutely atrocious. It's atrocious. And I have to do a better job, my staff has to do a better job. Our players have to do a better job of understanding...Toughness travels. Defense travels. Communication travels.
"Nobody has time for soft. Nobody had time for bad body language. Nobody's got time for listless. i can take misses shots. i can take turnovers. I can't take woe is me".
Big No Show
Entering the game, sophomore guard Jayden Epps had carved a reputation as one of the BIG EAST's top scorers, a guy by averaging 18.4 ppg, making him topic one on opposing scouting reports. Epps is known to get a bucket.
He only notched four points, went 2-8 from the field, 0-2 on long balls in 32 minutes of play on Saturday. What did Cooley attribute to this unusually slight scoring contribution from Epps.
"I'll have a conversation (with him). I don't have that answer. I don't. And that's a fair question" responded the coach, who broadened the lens beyond simply what Epps did and didn't do, as "I always say this; the point guard, the coach and the best player, can NEVER have a bad day. And all three of us, today, were god awful. God awful!. i should have just stayed in bed and had you coach the team".
Clearly Cooley is taking Epps travails to heart. His UConn counterpart, Hurley, believes Epps, who scored 16 points against UConn the first time.is "I think he's gone out of his way to facilitate more, and try to play more like a point guard. I think he's trying to adapt". The coach added "our length, Tristan (grad guard Newton, 6p, 6r, 9a, the last being a game best) is six-five...we've got big guards. And that's what, I think, obviously bothers him".
Splits Killed
UConn's 'splits game' is something that must be respected. What is it? In a nutshell, with big man Donovan Clingan positioned at the elbow, he accepts the ball, with teammates then screening and cutting off him. A surprisingly deft passer for his size, Clingan then delivers the rock to players, many cutting to the basket, or scores himself. His six assists were largely a result of this. Golden State's Warriors of NBA fame have elevated splits to an art form.
Related and adding still more complexity to difficulty, Hurley's guys are a good center pick and roll team. The splits-PNR duo was very hard for G'Town to guard.
Why? Did Cooley attributed it to lax communication, effort and connectedness?
"Plus, plus, plus, plus, plus. Plus plus" exclaimed the clearly and understandably frustrated coach, who then opined "Sometimes with games like this, you don't watch. We'll watch this here. You can't just be flushing things down. We gotta go back and learn and see it".
His initial culprit? Per Cooley, "It all starts with energy and enthusiasm. It starts with your mindset and focus".
Hurley seemed proud, and rightly so, of both his splits game and center pick and roll schemes. Clingan (4p, 5r, 6a), was praised for work in both. In Hurley's mind, having a "7'3 guy" with good hands and feel rolling to the cup, stresses PNR defenders.
He also indicated Clingan, whose passing motors their split action, "is a weapon at the key", one that can deliver the rock to cutters, guys who themselves play well without the ball.