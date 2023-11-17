This and That: Rutgers '23
Head coach Ed Cooley and his Georgetown Hoyas went on the road and got dusted by Rutgers, 71-60. Prior to halftime, the Hoyas whittled an 18 point first frame deficit to one, before entering the locker room down 38-32.
For Georgetown's game report, click here. Both team's pressers are here.
Below are anecdotes and quotes gleaned from Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ.
Offense at the Speed of Sound
In the first half, Rutgers utilized early offense to attain a double figure lead. Case in point was senior Aundre Hyatt (12p, 7r) stealing the ball and scoring a trey ball, five seconds later. That work pushed RU's lead to 13.
Subsequently the Hoyas started a 15-3 run of their own over the course of around six and a half minutes, chopping their deficit to a single point. Aiding this comeback was early offense. A prime example was capitalizing on a RU cough up after two shot attempts, all within 14 seconds.
Unfortunately that didn't continue in the second stanza, the Hoyas trailing by as much as 18 points then. What's the deal?
"What happened? I think you have to credit their defense" said Cooley. "We were playing against a set defense a lot because they were making shots; i think they made four threes the first six our seven possessions, so that put us on our heels. I think it went from six to probably 16 or 18.
"So right there that was an offset. We couldn't play in transition. That was an offset right there because we weren't making shots.
"When we did make shots we got back into the game. It's just time ran out. Again you have to credit them because they put the ball in the basket".
Steve Pikiell, Rutgers' head guy, obviously likes his team taking good shots and making defenses actually defend, yet sees his guys' understanding of when to exploit fast offense and when to focus on sets, improve.
"Tonight, we scored the least fast break points we've scored this season. But every game has been over 20 (break) points" he said. "These guys are getting better and better, figuring things out" continued Pikiell, as "We're athletic. And they're starting to learn. You don't just want to just run up an down and take bad shots. We need to be poised.
"That's part of the process, that's part of the journey with this team. We want to go fast, but then we want to be smart. We want to put teams through a lot of defensive adjustments". .
'Bye Gavitt
Though not officially finished, per excellent sources and suggested by both Cooley and Pikiell, it is - the Gavitt Tip-Off Games are toast. The coaches, interestingly enough, had different takes on the apparent demise of this annual competition, one started in 2015 pitting BIG EAST and Big Ten schools. .
"First of all i think it's incredible, and sad to see that these Gavitt Games don't continue in the short term" opined Cooley. "I mean anytime you can have two power conferences that can go head to head to honor, one of the pioneers in our business (Dave Gavitt), it's sad (losing that). .
"With realignment in intercollegiate athletics, it changes (things). These Gavitt Games mean a lot, and it's not just conference to conference about what the game is, right? The BIG EAST was formed by that gentleman. The Dream Team was formed by that gentleman".
Pikiell, who did call the conference vs. conference competition "powerful', sees difficulty in continuing.
"I haven't put put much thought into it personally", said the coach, before revealing a relationship with Gavitt and sharing "We're still figuring out how many league games we're going to play next year. Scheduling is a constant headache. So we have to kind of figure out what we're doing as a league before you can start jumping around to different challenges". .
Additionally, "We have a lot more teams than the BIG EAST, too" noted Pikiell, with "Some years we didn't play..so it was really difficult. Some years we played on the road nine straight times...It was kinda crazy". .
On a side note, let's bottomline it. Which is the best conference, BIG EAST or Big Ten? To be expected, it depends on who you ask.
Cooley stated Gavitt created "THE best conference in all of college basketball. There's a reason why every time someone talks about college basketball, the BIG EAST is at the forefront of everybody's conversation.
Pikiell, while commenting on recent high school recruiting signings, slipped in the Big Ten "is the best conference in the country'.
Pressure Can Burst Pipes
A defining point of this game was turnovers, specifically Georgetown's 21 cough ups to Rutgers' 10. Though it's true the 71-60 winning and homestanding Scarlet Knight's only mustered 12 points off those giveaways to Georgetown's 25 points, the Hoyas hampering their own effort by giving up the ball was central.
Cooley acknowledged their deleterious impact, saying "I think the press bothered us, as evidenced by our 20 turnovers. I don't think we attacked it the way we wanted to".
Pressure, frequently of the 2=2-1 variety though 94 feet pick up was used, evidenced itself early and often; like with just 13 seconds after tip-off,; Derek Simpson (15p, 4a, 2s), a sophomore guard, drew a charge on sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh (8p, 5to) by peeling back and aggressively jamming him after Brumbaugh received the inbounds pass.
Pikiell arrived at the game apprehensive, stating "(Jayden) Epps has been lighting people up and he's a talented guard. I really was nervous about their backcourt. I was really nervous", so he knew something needed to be done. Was ball security believed to be a chink in G'Town's armor?
"Naw, these early games here we don't have a lot to go off of" answered the coach, dispelling any notion he picked up on a pressure susceptibility by G'Town in film study. Apparently applying multiple pressures is something RU desires to do generally, since "we want to mix it up with the different things we can do. We've got good team speed".
Ultimately "We just felt it was kinda working" against the Hoyas, "But the next game may be some other defense'.
Quotables
Cooley sharing his ultimate game reaction
"This is our third game with this team, and I thought we improved today. We didn't win the score board today, but I thought we improved as a team.
"And I'm proud of our men...of their effort and how hard they played".
Cooley makes his position clear on the BIG EAST and Gavitt Games
"I'm in love with the BIG EAST...How do I think we'll do (in this final Gavitt Games round)? Regardless of what i think the series will be I think it's great for college basketball. It's great for the Big Ten, and I think it's great for the BIG EAST
"I hope it's something we continue. I hope it's something that we continue. And again with all the changes that's happening it's unfortunate those are going to go away".
Impact of BIG Ten expansion produced this Cooley quote
"It's going to be interesting to see how many Big Ten games they play, adding all the new teams. Because it's not the Big Ten anymore, it's called the Big World...Somebody in Siberia will be in the Big Ten".
Cooley on Rutgers'' fan support
"This is one of the hardest places in the nation to play...This is what a BIG EAST crowd looks like".