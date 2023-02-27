Both games are each team's last, regular season BIG EAST competition in 2022-23.

Providence, coached by Ed Cooley is 21-8/13-5/3rd next plays Seton Hall. It's a Noon EST, March 4th start.

Below are observations related to Georgetown's 88-68 defeat at Providence's hands Sunday night. The Hoyas are now 7-23, 2-17/11th in the BIG EAST. HC Pat Ewing's team's two year BIG EAST Conference record stands 2-37.

Stars vs. Stars

Coming into the game it was imperative that Georgetown's stars/performers, it's go to guys, excelled if victory was to be had. How did they do vs similarly situated Providence guys?



Primo Spears (So.) vs. Jared Bynum (Sr.)



Spears - 26 game high points on 10-19 shooting, 4-7 beyond the arc, 2-4 from FT, one assists, four rebounds, four turnovers in 37 minutes



Brynum - 18 points, 6-12/6-9, no FTs, two rebounds, six assists, two turnovers, two steals in 34 minutes



Verdict: Near push, advantage Bynum



The teams' point guards battled early and often, trying to guide their squads to victory; Bynum hit a trio of threes, comprising nine of PC's first 11 points. Spears dropped 18 of his points during second half play.

Spears scored more, rebounded more, but fell short in overall shooting percentage, three ball points and percentages plus assist total and turnover ratio (1:4 vs 6:2). Bynum's win and steals turned the tide for him.



Brandon Murray (So. G) vs. Devin Carter (So. G)

Murray - Three points, 0-6/0-4, 3-4 FTs, three rebounds, five assists, zero turnovers in 33 minutes.

Carter - 12 points, 5-12/1-5, 1-2 FTs, seven rebounds, five assists, one turnover, thee steals in 33 minutes

Verdict: Carter

This battle wasn't really close as Murray struggled throughout, whereas Carter brought energy and production.

Jay Heath (Jr. G) vs. Noah Locke (Gr. G)

Heath - 19 points, 7-13/5-8, no FTs, three rebounds/assists, five turnovers, two steals in 34 minutes

Locke - 12 points, 5-10/2-3, no FTs, one assist, one turnover, one steal in 33 minutes



Verdict: Heath

Due to scoring, assisting and rebounding more in about the same playing time, Heath gets it. The five cough ups hurt though.



Qudus Wahab (Sr. G) vs. Ed Croswell (Gr. G)

Wahab - Was a super late scratch. In his place, stood a pair of sophomore bigs in Bradley Ezewiro and Ryan Mutombo. The former went for six points on 2-7 shooting, eight team best rebounds and a foul disqualification in 21 minutes. Mutombo managed just two points, four rebounds in eight minutes.



Croswell - 25 team high points, 9-16/0-1, 7-10 FTs, 13 game best rebounds, six assists, two turnovers, three blocks.



Verdict: Croswell

This wasn't close. Croswell dominated.





