This and That: Merrimack '23
Below is a look at Georgetown's narrow win over upset minded Merrimack. The Hoyas, now 5-2, bested MC's Warriors (3=5) 69-67, a narrow BIG EAST win over the Northeast Conference.
Click here for GU's game report, here to watch postgame pressers. Our Chat+ thread on Premium Court is a must access medium.
Up next for Georgetown is TCU, a 530p EST tip, 12.2.23. Merrimack travels to UMass-Lowell, a 7p EST start, the same day.
The Talk and Why
Georgetown coach Ed Cooley was untypically late to his postgame presser. As such, he immediately apologized to assembled media, explaining "The reason I'm late is because we had to have an open and honest conversation with our men in the locker room about preparation, about discipline, about toughness, about transition, about attention to detail".
He then added what may be the Rosetta stone of how to analyze Hoya MBB '23-24: "I think so many times, when you take over a program, and people are not accustomed to your 'it' as a staff. That's what we were explaining, how important little things are, when preparing to win. Because the other team has scholarship players, a great coach, and a team that's coming on the road trying to get a big time win".
What were the "little things" he spoke of?
"Well you have to try and hold your kids accountable to it. We gotta make sure they take care of the ball. We gotta keep working on free throws" admitted Cooley.
On turnovers, Georgetown again returned to Cough Up City, being tallied 18, 10 in the first 20 minutes. Theirs was a broad based giveaway effort, with junior forward Supreme Cook (12p, game best 12r) joining sophomore guards Jayden Epps (11p) and Rowan Brumbaugh (6p) all logging three. Two guys notched a pair, while three others earned one. For context, all but one of Cooley's 10 guys seeing time had a turnover.
When it comes to free throw shooting the Hoyas struggled throughout, landing at 66.7% overall, 62.5% in first frame work, 69.2% in the second.
One guy that bucked the trend was senior wing Wayne Bristol, he of an 8-11 free throw, team best 14 point while adding six rebounds, performance. How did he do it?
"Just my teammates finding me in the right spots" responded the former transfer from Howard University, also sharing "Feels good when you have the whole coaching staff and team that believes in you and pushing me everyday to be better.".
Summing, Cooley offered "The thing is, if you just take care of the3 ball and make your free throws, we're not having this conversation like that, to be brutally honest".
Being a professional coach, he also pivoted back to personal improvement and sense of responsibility, lamenting "They had a chance to tie the game on a block out which is the third time this season we missed a block out on the free throw line, right here in this building. So that's something I have to do a better job coaching".
Does Cooley do 'The 'talk' thing much?
Well yes, as "i always have conversations with our players, be brutally transparent with them, about how important details are". This time "I think today was a little bit more in-depth about it, based on how short handed we were, and the foul trouble we were in. That was coming, so it came at the right time".
Bristol acknowledged 'The Talk', saying"Coach talked to us", being "completely honest with us. He tells us exactly what we need to know and correct it.". Yet "at the end of the day it's up to us".
ish Is Available
in his first action of 2023-24, having suffered an injured hand in preseason camp, Kansas State transfer Ish Massoud dropped nine points on 2-9 overall shooting, 2-5 from three point land. He also paced the Hoyas in minutes (31:05), the contest when it comes to blocks via four. Fans will remember his first shot, a three ball, swished through.
Cooley's assessment was interesting.
The coach started by lauding Massoud as "an incredible conversationalist" who "can really talk his way through things", which aided the return, a process devoid of "a minute count on him", instead relying on "feel". Cooley also stressed the need for Massoud, noting "And then when Jayden went down and we were in foul trouble, it was hard to go deeper into the bench. Those 31 minutes went a long way".
A shooting percentage of 22.2% didn't alarm Cooley - "I'm not so much concerned about the shots he missed", who loved the rejections - "I really thought he had a couple of backside blocks that were really impactful" - as were "some winning plays" such as "making the extra pass" and being stout defensively.
Ever the bench leader, Cooley concluded "So i mean i thought he could have played better", yet counseled context, stating "Remember this is his first game at Georgetown, he's coming off six/seven weeks of his hand, so he's probably thinking about that a little bit...I'm okay with what he did. I think he will play a lot better the next time around".
Diamonds May Be a Friend
After the second half's first TV timeout, this writer asked Cooley about deploying an aggressive 1-2-2-1 or Diamond style press, one in which the first pass was swarmed hard, full court. It's activity shocked Merrimack, initially.
"I like it when you ask those basketball questions. We may hire you as a consultant" was his first response, met with laughter by all.
He then admitted "We wanted to work on our press" since "We're going to need that in the BIG EAST to try and change the rhythm of some games". He believed the scheme "definitely bothered them" though "They definitely got loose on some shots, (Devon) Savage in particular got two threes in the second half against our pressure. Then I think they made a big one where we needed to call timeout".
2-3 Was a Thing
Merrimack exclusively deploys an active 2-3 zone. Think a variation of Syracuse's famed 2-3 scheme, except as MC head coach Joe Gallo noted he prioritizes "running guys off the three point line" more. It's an impactful deployment since ""It definitely keeps us in games", partly because "It's a unique style". In his view, Georgetown was a prime candidate to struggle against it, as the Hoyas had seen around "25 possessions of zone, all year".
How did the Hoyas fare?
So-so. They won the game, but logged a boatload of turnovers and shot just 36% from the field. Too often Cooley's offense got stagnant, and practiced options like high-low or lob attacks were not executed well.
Nevertheless, Cooley valued the experience, saying "Unfortunately that's our second or third game we had to do it, so we had a little bit of practice" in terms of erasing deficits, this time an eight point, nearly at the back half's midway mark, shortfall. "It also gives our guys a little bit of hope that when we are in those situations as we move forward, that we can execute our way back into the game".
Players accepting coaching and utilizations more readily is a possible benefit, per Cooley, as "I think the guys trust you a little bit more now. As we coaches go into these new areas, you have to build trust with the players. And i think that definitely helps we can come back as we have".
Given that, "We're glad we had an incredible battle to prepare us for the BIG EAST. This is all about the BIG EAST" stated Cooley. "That will help us prepare for when teams play us zone. Great for us to be able to sneak out a win".
Quoteables
Bristol on playing with energy, effort and being a defensive stopper
Yeah I want to play like that. Coach tells me all the time what i need to do to stay on the court, and I just have to do it. He's my head coach. I believe in him, trust in whatever he tells me to do. I just have to execute it. That's my role.
Cooley on starting lead guard and leading scorer Epps, who played just 13 minutes, 18 seconds due to early injury
He's ok. Got scratched on his eye pretty good. Hopefully he'll be fine, Hopefully he'll be ready for Saturday. I think he'll be good. He's a really tough kid. And we need him, obviously it showed today that we really needed him.
Cooley on Rowan Brumbaugh, who in nearly 25, extended minutes struggled at times, finishing with six points, four assists and three giveaways
...Rowan didn't practice...Hopefully we will be ready for a TCU team that's coming in here this week.
Cooley pleading with fans to support the squad who plays TCU, tomorrow
I'm hoping that looking forward to our fans coming out to support us on Saturday. We're going to need them Saturday. We're playing in the Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12, like the BIG EAST, is one of the best leagues in the country.
We ask people to come out and support us. We're going to need the support from our community as we build our program. it's not going to happen overnight. No matter how much people want that to happen.
Give us a chance to grow. Give us a chance to fail. Give us a chance to INTEGRATE ourselves into The District as a family and as a new team. When the plan lands, everybody will be happy.