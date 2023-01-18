This and That: GU at 'Nova
Sunday the Hoyas suffered yet another setback - its 28th consecutive BIG EAST loss spanning almost two seasons now - by narrowly falling to Villanova on the road, ???.
Below are observations and quotes relative to the contest.
Slight Difference
In a topsy-turvy second stanza that saw HC Pat Ewing's team go down eight, only to garner a six point lead with over eight minutes left - there were four lead changes and fie ties over the last 20 minutes - the game was 71-all with 112 seconds to play. Money time was among us, each team ostensibly having equal chances at victory.
How'd the Hoyas, notorious for not executing when it counts the most, fare? Well, not fantastically, though chances existed. Conversely VU made it work. The line between victory and defeat is thin.
What happened?
Villanova (9-10/3-5 in BIG EAST), after initiating a screen and cut to iso drive action and seeing Georgetown repel it, got the ball to junior big man Eric Dixon (12 points, seven rebounds) at the three point line. He immediately decked it, driving right and beating sophomore Hoya center Bradley Ezewiro to the paint.
Dixon was eventually met physically by Ezewiro (four points, seven rebounds), but got just enough of a shoulder advantage to jump step then up and under, which he converted while being fouled. This and-one possession, made possible by Dixon's block of a Primo Spears shot seconds earlier, pushed VU up three, Ezewiro's infraction being his fifth led to disqualification.
One minute and one second to play, The Wildcats stood up three points.
A scant nine seconds later, sophomore Hoya guard Spears was fouled dribbling high and right, 18 feet from the cup. The pair of free throws put G'Town within a point, while setting his scoring total set at a game best 19 points. Add a contest tops seven helpers and five big caroms to Spears' final tally.
Graduate forward Brandon Slater put Spears on the line, while 22 seconds later also turning the ball over after receiving a hand-off and heading down hill. His next impact was crucial: Slater, who finished with 15 points, stripped Spears at the 15 second mark, a swipe allowing him to pass ahead to freshman Cam Whitmore streaking down the floor for a slam. Whitmore was credited with 13 points.
An offensive miscue made the last sequence possible, since G'Town's possession started seemingly as an elbow iso for sophomore guard Brandon Murray (10 points, five rebounds). His move was stunted, mandating a return pass to Spears. That pair scored all 15 of G'Town's final points.
At this point, Ewing's dynamic duo contributed to the loss in what wasn't done: They failed to communicate then cut away, thereby forcing the other with the ball to drive with paint defenders set.
Spears put it on the floor going left, only to be met by two Wildcats, one being Slater who dug in, stealing the ball. A trio of seconds later Whitmore was on the rim, fans going bananas, scoreboard registering a 76-73 VU lead.
Murray was able to get off a decent three point look via an iso SLOB play less than two seconds later, but he rimmed off.
To be clear, Ewing applauded his team's effort, noting "I thought we fought hard today", producing "opportunities to win". What he lamented was "the mistakes that we made, the turnovers" - thirteen for the game, seven attributed to Spears.
Being nearly doubled on free throw attempts by 'Nova (31-16) was cited twice as another outcome determinant by Ewing.
Jordan Hit J's and More
One bright spot was sophomore guard Jordan Riley, whose 18 points makes it two of the last three contests he logged at least 16. Add 8-12 shooting overall, 2-3 from beyond the arc to 11 points supplied in the initial 20 minutes as proof at Villanova, he played well.
Ewing agreed, quickly responding "This was his best game" when asked about Riley.
The coach also didn't pigeonhole Riley's positive impact to scoring the ball, noting "i think he is improving. Not only offensively. When you look at him, you are talking offensively. When i look at him, I'm talking about his defense; he did an outstanding job defensively, and then he was able to make some plays offensively that we needed".
Stat Locker
|Stat
|G'Town
|'Nova
|
FG%
|
53.8%
|
48.9%
|
3pt FG%
|
35.7%
|
50%
|
Rebounds
|
33
|
21
|
Assists
|
8
|
9
|
Cough ups
|
13
|
7
|
Time with lad
|
10:32
|
25.34
|
Paint points
|
22
|
30
|
Fast break points
|
9
|
13
Ewing Quote
How do you keep the players competing, despite the hard, close losses that have been common during the almost two year, 28 BIG EAST contest losing streak?
"Yeah, we talk about that. We're just right there. We are this close, to getting a win. And I think, not only my staff, but them (players), I give them all the credit...they have not wavered. They continue to work. Continue to listen to the coaching, and I think it's going to come". .