Sunday the Hoyas suffered yet another setback - its 28th consecutive BIG EAST loss spanning almost two seasons now - by narrowly falling to Villanova on the road, ???.

Slight Difference



In a topsy-turvy second stanza that saw HC Pat Ewing's team go down eight, only to garner a six point lead with over eight minutes left - there were four lead changes and fie ties over the last 20 minutes - the game was 71-all with 112 seconds to play. Money time was among us, each team ostensibly having equal chances at victory.



How'd the Hoyas, notorious for not executing when it counts the most, fare? Well, not fantastically, though chances existed. Conversely VU made it work. The line between victory and defeat is thin.



What happened?



Villanova (9-10/3-5 in BIG EAST), after initiating a screen and cut to iso drive action and seeing Georgetown repel it, got the ball to junior big man Eric Dixon (12 points, seven rebounds) at the three point line. He immediately decked it, driving right and beating sophomore Hoya center Bradley Ezewiro to the paint.

Dixon was eventually met physically by Ezewiro (four points, seven rebounds), but got just enough of a shoulder advantage to jump step then up and under, which he converted while being fouled. This and-one possession, made possible by Dixon's block of a Primo Spears shot seconds earlier, pushed VU up three, Ezewiro's infraction being his fifth led to disqualification.



One minute and one second to play, The Wildcats stood up three points.



A scant nine seconds later, sophomore Hoya guard Spears was fouled dribbling high and right, 18 feet from the cup. The pair of free throws put G'Town within a point, while setting his scoring total set at a game best 19 points. Add a contest tops seven helpers and five big caroms to Spears' final tally.



Graduate forward Brandon Slater put Spears on the line, while 22 seconds later also turning the ball over after receiving a hand-off and heading down hill. His next impact was crucial: Slater, who finished with 15 points, stripped Spears at the 15 second mark, a swipe allowing him to pass ahead to freshman Cam Whitmore streaking down the floor for a slam. Whitmore was credited with 13 points.



An offensive miscue made the last sequence possible, since G'Town's possession started seemingly as an elbow iso for sophomore guard Brandon Murray (10 points, five rebounds). His move was stunted, mandating a return pass to Spears. That pair scored all 15 of G'Town's final points.



At this point, Ewing's dynamic duo contributed to the loss in what wasn't done: They failed to communicate then cut away, thereby forcing the other with the ball to drive with paint defenders set.



Spears put it on the floor going left, only to be met by two Wildcats, one being Slater who dug in, stealing the ball. A trio of seconds later Whitmore was on the rim, fans going bananas, scoreboard registering a 76-73 VU lead.



Murray was able to get off a decent three point look via an iso SLOB play less than two seconds later, but he rimmed off.



To be clear, Ewing applauded his team's effort, noting "I thought we fought hard today", producing "opportunities to win". What he lamented was "the mistakes that we made, the turnovers" - thirteen for the game, seven attributed to Spears.



Being nearly doubled on free throw attempts by 'Nova (31-16) was cited twice as another outcome determinant by Ewing.





