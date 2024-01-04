After falling 77-60 at Capital One Arena this week, Georgetown, now 7-7 on the season, 0-3 in the BIG EAST, next takes on fellow bottom league dwelling DePaul this Saturday, Noon.

Creighton (10-4/1-2/12th nationally), victorious vs. G'Town, hopes to do the same to Providence, also a Saturday tip off. Festivities begin 2p EST.

Below is a look at his game, plus other coverage.



It was tough sledding for Jay Heath and his Hoya guys. (ron bailey)

The Fail

Ed Cooley is a great communicator, distilling comments to easily understandable blurbs, a leader that will be honest and critical of his charges and coaching. After he coached Georgetown to a 77-60 home loss to Creighton earlier this week, all were on display.

"Our defense disappeared in the second half" opined Cooley afterward, clearly consumed by a bad defensive performance against CU, before later earnestly sharing "i don't know what happened. This is back to back games in the second half we've just melted. Just talked to our men about that. We'll continue to improve. Obviously we've got a long way to go".

The numbers ratify Cooley's assessment.

Georgetown' managed 30.3% shooting overall, 22.2% on three pointers in first frame work, followed by last 20 minute numbers of 48.1% and 50%, respectively. An improvement not doubt, yet Cooley's Crew was still outscored 49-36 in second half play. CU, coached by Greg McDermott, went 46.2%/30.8 in the first half, landed at 63.6% from the field, 33.3% on long balls during the second stanza. Their total numbers read 55.9%/32%

Three Blue Jays double figure scored; junior guard Trey Alexander paced all players via 25 points, while leading scorer senior wing Baylor Scheireman managed 18 points and a game best 12 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner, CU's standout senior center, logged 12 points and nine boards.

Sophomore Rowan Brumbaugh, stepping into the starting lead guard role made available by class and backcourt mate Jayden Epps' unavailability due to an injured ankle, was tops on GU with 19 points. Senior guard Jay Heath joined him in double figures with 11 points.

Rebounding stats reinforce Creighton's dominance, with McDermott's side doubling G''town's output, 42-21, as does it's 22-8 assist advantage. Senior center/forward Supreme Cook led his Blue an Grey at just five boards secured, and only one of his teammates, senior forward Ish Massoud, managed four.

Need more proof? The Hoyas last led while the clock read 10:22 in first half play, suffering a 13-5 CU run over the next nine minutes. By 12:27 in the second half, CU's lead was 18. A score advantage high mark of 24 points festooned the score board, over seven minutes later. .





"We have to find a way to win a game"

Does Cooley believe his Hoyas can turn things around, in the process winning a game, an expressed need?

Yes, he does, as there are 17 games left. He acknowledged the need to get healthy and create continuity, since "It's unfortunate we can't catch a break with out lineup, because we've had the injuries" which is "not an excuse".

Per Cooley's mind, "In game 14 we should be better than this, defensively It's an embarrassment how we're guarding right now. An absolute embarrassment. And hopefully can fix that before Saturday's game", a rumble with also struggling DePaul. Can they?

"Its not so much what we're teaching as a staff. What I'm teaching as the coach" revealed Cooley on whether his charges can actually improve", more so "What are the players listening too".

is it possible for that light switch to flick on by Noon EST, Saturday?

"Well we have to. it's not how we do it, but when we do it" responded Cooley, in his first year helming Georgetown, after a 12 year stint at Providence where he brought PC to national prominence. "We got to. And we will do that. We will do that.





How Sausage Will Be Made

Ok, Cooley et al clearly desire a change - embrace of connectivity and stopping power - before this weekend and beyond. How do they get there?

"It's frustrating, but at the same time there's a lot of basketball to be played" noted Cooley, detailing context. "There's a lot of teaching ready to be had. We just gotta continue to show them film, and little by little hopefully improve". Later on, he revealed more methodological nuts and bolts, such as "I think you have to continue to challenge your guys, right. i think you have to show some empathy and compassion for where we're at, but also you have to hold people responsible and accountable for the lapses that we're having...whether it be a switch, lack of communication".

Bottomline to Cooley was "We should be further along with that as a unit. And that's what I'm disappointed with", as "Defensively, we HAVE to improve. We're not going to win games if we can't get better defensively, as a unit. The word collectivity, defensively is so important.





Quotables

Cooley on how G'Town is viewed "People look at Georgetown and say 'We have to beat them', which is a little frustrating". Cooley On being out-assisted by 16 helpers "Again not having a primary ball handler (Epps) in the game hurts...your rhythm. Especially someone has dynamic as him, he can get our 20 or 30. I'd like to see 60 to 65 percent of our baskets, assisted. Cooley discussed the new, 1-3-1 zone "It's a zone that we played. Probably should have went to it a little bit more. "The other team is trying to win as well, theyve got some pretty good shooters. Again we were playing a top 20 team (12th nationally) desperate for a win. They caught us on a good day". Cooley commenting generally on difference in halves

"I just think Creighton played really well in the second half...Our defense disappeared in the second half. For the first 20 minutes i thought we were connected, compassion and enthusiasm (reigned)".







Tweet Locker

Additional Postgame Coverage