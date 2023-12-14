On Premium Court is more, including quotes and discussion regarding the team's flaws, balancing recruitment and preparation as he was preparing for a 6AM recruiting flight, fan support and scheduling.

Below are observations relative to Georgetown's 71-54 win over visiting Coppin State. It featured a BIG EAST program coached by Ed Cooley, in his first year doing so, pitted against a MEAC crew whose coach is also leading that program in season one.

A side-note of this contest was development of young guards. Georgetown typically plays a pair significant minutes in sophomore's Jayden Epps and Rowan Brumbaugh, while Coppin State is invested in rookie back court guy Ryan Archey.

How'd each do?

Epps was a no show, being left at home due to illness. Head Hoya coach, Ed Cooley, said of his unavailability, "Obviously we got caught off guard today, one of our players was feeling under the weather today. Jayden didn't feel well. It came down in the 11th hour. i thought the players did a good job adjusting".

Cue Brumbaugh, he of 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a game best five steals. The swipes and dimes are career bests. Having transferred in from Texas this season where he redshirted, was this Rowan's most complete collegiate game?

"Yeah I'd say so" responded the DC native that grew up just blocks away from G'Town. "Just focusing on defense". Previously "i was too worried about scoring" continued Brumbaugh, who set out to rectify things, as "i watch all the film with Coach and coach (Jeff) Battle. I'm a much better defender than how i was defending. That's kind of the mindset I came in with".

Cooley indicated "I'm really proud of how Rowan stepped up today", along with freshman forward Drew Fielder (11p, 5r, 2s), "Those two guys are just coming along. And I thought they had really practices over the last couple of days. When you practice well and prepare well, you normally execute well when the big lights come on"

What of Coppin's Archey, a graduate of Gwynn Park HS (MD) who prepped for a year at Rocktop Academy (PA)?



He dropped 12 points, five rebounds, with 10 points coming in second half action, a period in which Coppin scored 40 of it's 54 points, nearly equaling G'town's back frame output of 42. During the period, he also logged 14 of 27 minutes.



Archey also only tallied a pair of assists, yet coughed it up three times. Is running the show part of what Stewart desires for Ryan?



"I love Ryan, but again, he's young" opined the coach, who admitted his young guard is in "his first time playing division 1 basketball. Has a lot to learn, has a scorer's mentality". Stewart believes "he needs to learn to share that basketball and to play off two feet in the paint. He's too small to go in there off of one foot. But i like his growth and I like where he's at right now".



Stewart also indicated Archey is not alone in needing to share the game more, as collectively "We're a young team" one in which "Everybody thinks they can do it on their own. There's a process to winning, you have to learn how to win first. You have to rely on each and every one of your teammates. That's one of our grown pains".



His ultimate message can be distilled as "you have to share the ball, that no man can do it on his own out there on the basketball court".





