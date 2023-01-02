Check out these observations and quotes from Georgetown's lamentable 80-51 blasting by Butler, in DC.

That Georgetown struggled is an understatement. Just look at random, significant and defining numbers:

Georgetown, now 5-10, 0-4 in the BIG EAST, last led by two points at the first half's 7:16 mark, when freshman guard Denver Anglin (one rebound, 13 minutes) scored his only points, a singular jumpshot. From there it was all downhill, with visiting Butler ringing up first half leads of 11 and eight points, intermission standing as the latter, along with 31 in the second half, 29 at game's end.

Georgetown was led in scoring by junior forward Akok Akok's 12 points. A rare positive was he led all rebounders at nine.

Fellow starter Brandon Murray logged 11 points, while Bryson Mozone chipped in 10 points off the pine. The rest of the starting five, a unit that didn't see Jay Heath available due to hand surgery and included reserve wing Wayne Bristol, managed just 13 points collectively, including senior center Qudus Wahab's nine.

Another trouble spot - Primo Spears scored just two points on 1-5 shooting, well below his 17 point or so pregame average, in 33 minutes.

G'Town HC, Pat Ewing, was blunt with his assessment.

"Well obviously everything we've tried so far has not been working" answered Ewing to a query related to defending off ball action/shots, though it could apply to the Hoyas writ large. "So we just have to keep on working, keep on watching tape. Keep on showing them the mistakes they're making.

"Us as coaches have to do a better job of giving them a better game plan to execute, to better take away these shots and paint touches".



His Butler counterpart, Thad Matta, indicated the Bulldog's approach indeed incorporated more than just one offensive thrust.



"I think with Georgetown switching and their size, they do a good job of taking your initial action away" allowed Matta, in the first year of his second head coaching stint at Butler. "And I thought our guys showed really good patience. We moved the basketball and moved bodies, which opened up shots".



Sophomore guard Jayden Tayler bested all players with 24 points, while grad center Manny Bates (15 points), grad guard Eric Hunter (11 points and team best eight boards) plus junior guard Chuck Harris who added 10 points, all performed well.



Ewing felt this game was different from the Hoyas other nine losses, as "I thought even though we lost those games that we lost, except for today, we were right there having opportunities to win.



"Today was not a good day...this is not the way we wantd to start the new year. We didn't have it offensively, defensively. Nothing that we did, went right.



"Now we have to regroup and (Wednesday) come back againt a good Villanoa team".





