This and That: Butler in DC
Check out these observations and quotes from Georgetown's lamentable 80-51 blasting by Butler, in DC.
Looking Bad
That Georgetown struggled is an understatement. Just look at random, significant and defining numbers:
|Stat
|Georgetown
|Butler
|
FG%
|
29%
|
50%
|
3pt FG%
|
22%
|
46%
|
Turnovers
|
7
|
5
|
Rebounds
|
38
|
43
|
Defensive rebounds
|
26
|
37
|
2nd change points
|
8
|
7
|
Bench points
|
35
|
15
|
Points in the paint
|
36
|
18
|
Fast break points
|
13
|
3
Georgetown, now 5-10, 0-4 in the BIG EAST, last led by two points at the first half's 7:16 mark, when freshman guard Denver Anglin (one rebound, 13 minutes) scored his only points, a singular jumpshot. From there it was all downhill, with visiting Butler ringing up first half leads of 11 and eight points, intermission standing as the latter, along with 31 in the second half, 29 at game's end.
Georgetown was led in scoring by junior forward Akok Akok's 12 points. A rare positive was he led all rebounders at nine.
Fellow starter Brandon Murray logged 11 points, while Bryson Mozone chipped in 10 points off the pine. The rest of the starting five, a unit that didn't see Jay Heath available due to hand surgery and included reserve wing Wayne Bristol, managed just 13 points collectively, including senior center Qudus Wahab's nine.
Another trouble spot - Primo Spears scored just two points on 1-5 shooting, well below his 17 point or so pregame average, in 33 minutes.
G'Town HC, Pat Ewing, was blunt with his assessment.
"Well obviously everything we've tried so far has not been working" answered Ewing to a query related to defending off ball action/shots, though it could apply to the Hoyas writ large. "So we just have to keep on working, keep on watching tape. Keep on showing them the mistakes they're making.
"Us as coaches have to do a better job of giving them a better game plan to execute, to better take away these shots and paint touches".
His Butler counterpart, Thad Matta, indicated the Bulldog's approach indeed incorporated more than just one offensive thrust.
"I think with Georgetown switching and their size, they do a good job of taking your initial action away" allowed Matta, in the first year of his second head coaching stint at Butler. "And I thought our guys showed really good patience. We moved the basketball and moved bodies, which opened up shots".
Sophomore guard Jayden Tayler bested all players with 24 points, while grad center Manny Bates (15 points), grad guard Eric Hunter (11 points and team best eight boards) plus junior guard Chuck Harris who added 10 points, all performed well.
Ewing felt this game was different from the Hoyas other nine losses, as "I thought even though we lost those games that we lost, except for today, we were right there having opportunities to win.
"Today was not a good day...this is not the way we wantd to start the new year. We didn't have it offensively, defensively. Nothing that we did, went right.
"Now we have to regroup and (Wednesday) come back againt a good Villanoa team".
Quotable
Ewing whether his team has losing deja vu, then it happens.
"I'm not sure it's 'here we go again'. We just have to keep on working, keep on believeing, keep on getting better everyday".
How Ewing processes the 24 game losing streak to BIG EAST clubs, most of which occured during 2021-22?
"That's last year. This is a new team. I know what you are saying, but it's a new team. We've lost four games Four BIG EAST games. That's the way I look at it.
"We have to continue to work at this craft. Continue to get better. Myself has to continue to get better. And take it one game at a time".
Will Ewing and guys watch this film. Per him:
"We might even just throw it away when you get your butts beat by that many points"
Ewing on Malcom Wilson (five boards, five mijnutes) the player, becoming a manager and re-suiting up recently.
"He plays hard, he hustles. Does alot of the things we need him to do.
Ewing asked if Mutombo is actually available to play, physically. Wilson has leap frogged him in the rotation.
"Ryan is healthy".
With guys like Jay Heath on the shelf until February, Akok Akok seemingly being held together by duct tape, Jordan Riley intermittently available and not, plus Primo Spears visibly limping on the way to an abysmal performance around 15 points under his season average, how do you practice? Ewing responded:
"Yes it has challenged us. You have guys in and out. When you go through yourr scouting report you have to have managers out there going through the scouting report.
"It's difficult, but it's all part of sports. We just have to get it done".
Ewing on managing college players not the same as pros.
"Yeah, it is a lot different than the NBA. You know I'm not in the NBA anymore, I'm in college.
"So it's all about trying to get them prepared the best that you can for the game that you're playing. Today things did not go right for us, so you have to get them ready for the next game".
Is Primo Spears (two points, four rebounds, five assists, three turnovers, 33 minutes) slowing down due to use?
"He's another one that's banged up a little bit. But I think his motor's fine.
"You know, he's trying to facilitate, get everybody else involved. Today, he wasn't able to score. He only took five shots.
"So we have to be able to mix it up where he gets his opportunities, but also continue to facilitate the offense"
Visitors
