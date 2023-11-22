This Battle for NW, Washington, DC supremacy could have swung either way, with Georgetown racing back from an eleven point deficit with over six minutes remaining, before pushing the game to overtime, eventually winning 88-83 over visiting American. There was a thin line between victory and defeat, witnessed by a stated crowd of 4,755 patrons.

Leading the charge offensively was sophomore guard Jayden Epps, eventual contributor of a game best 31 points, while adding four assists in over 40 minutes of play.

His work in a nutshell: Epps, in his first year on The Hilltop, dropped the final 14 Hoya points in regulation, including four three pointers, the last coming with just five seconds to play, the Hoyas down a trio of points. On an BLOB (base line out of bounds) play, Epps shook free;, catching the ball beyond the arc and letting it fly.

Down three points, was American's plan to foul Epps before the shot went up?

"We did want to foul" admitted new AU head coach, Duane Simpkins afterward. "He got loose. We were in a little bit of a zone, probably should have been in man in that situation and and switched everything".

That is what Ed Cooley', also in a first year coaching assignment, said his Hoya staff presumed too. "So they were trying to foul, and we knew that" he recalled, "But Supreme's (Cook, 10p, 4r, 2s) screen caused the right separation not to have, not to have, not to have, a body next to him".

Doing so was not novel, as "That's something that we practice all the time, our late game situations...at the end of practice and our preparation'.

A quartet of points were supplied by junior wing Dontez Styles (22p, game best 11 rebounds), sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh (13p, 4r, 4a) and Cook, in overtime. For the contest, the Hoyas shot 49.2% from the field, 35.7% on three pointers.

Simpkins received double figure scoring from a foursome, starting with senior forward Matt Rogers' 17 points. He also paced the Eagles with nine caroms. Following Rogers' scoring output were 12 points from senior guard/forward Lincoln Ball, Geoff Sprourse a sophomore guard, plus his class and position mate, Elijah Stephens, the latter also this contest's top dimer at nine assists.

Simpkins' guys went 46.8% overall shooting, made a third of their three balls (9-27). They are credited with winning the fastbreak (26-12) and bench (27-10) points battles. Look for American, now 2-3, next grappling with Mount St. Mary's, November 22nd, a 430p EST tip.

Though salting away the victory, Cooley's crew, now 2-2, prevailed in few statistical categories outside of end score, though G'Town's 49.2% overall, 35.7 sinking three pointers bested AU's work.

Cooley saw beauty in this gritty win: "With our men, i thought it was a resilient win. it's one of the first times we've won here, with respect to instilling a culture of resilience. Of togetherness. Of unselfishness. Of complete buy in and trust to what we as a staff are trying to instill in our men".













