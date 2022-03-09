Third Season Latest Chance for Win Occurs Today

Head Georgetown coach Pat Ewing, like many other coaches segments the game into three sections - early/out of season foes, BIG EAST regular season and postseason play. It helps to manage the long college basketball season.



During the 2021-22 campaign, Ewing's guys have well, struggled. Not a regular season league game was won, while falling in 20 consecutive tilts.



Tonight, the Hoyas can get off the proverbial snide, as ranked 11th in this season's BIG EAST Tournament they face Seton Hall (sixth).





