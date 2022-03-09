Third Season Latest Chance for Win Occurs Today
Head Georgetown coach Pat Ewing, like many other coaches segments the game into three sections - early/out of season foes, BIG EAST regular season and postseason play. It helps to manage the long college basketball season.
During the 2021-22 campaign, Ewing's guys have well, struggled. Not a regular season league game was won, while falling in 20 consecutive tilts.
Tonight, the Hoyas can get off the proverbial snide, as ranked 11th in this season's BIG EAST Tournament they face Seton Hall (sixth).
Game info follows:
What: Georgetown (6-24 overall, 0-19, 11th in BIG EAST) vs Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8, 6th)
Where: BIG EAST Tournament, Madison Square Garden, NYC
When: 3.9.22, 930p est
Broadcast: FST, 99.1 FM, Radio.com
Team stats are:
|Stat
|Georgetown/BIG EAST rank
|Seton Hall/BIG EAST rank
|
Points per game
|
71.3 ppg/9th
|
74.2 ppg/4th
|
Points per game allowed
|
77.7 ppg/11th
|
66.9 ppg/6th
|
Field goal %
|
40.3%/11th
|
42.7%/9th
|
Field goal % allowed
|
46.2%/11th
|
40.4%/3rd
|
3pt Field goal %
|
34.3%/5th
|
33.9%/7th
|
3pt Field goal % allowed
|
37%/11th
|
30.8%/1st
|
Rebounds per game
|
36.9 rpg/2nd
|
36.9 rpg/8th
Ewing's guys are paced in scoring by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed's 13.8 ppg, now ahead of teammate, senior guard Don Carey (13.6 ppg). The former is 12th in the BIG EAST, the latter stands 14th. These guys have been playing leap frog for Blue and Grey scoring supremacy the latter part of 2012-22.
Dante Harris, a sophomore guard follows them with 12.3 ppg, 21st in the BIG EAST. Graduate forward Kaiden Rice is next at 11.2 ppg, ranking 25th.
Once again Mohammed is Ewing's chief rebounder, pulling down 8.1 each contest, slotting him third in the BIG EAST. Seton Hall's top carom guy pulls down 7.7 rpg, placing junior forward Alexis Yetna sixth in the conference.
Kevin Willard's SHU's coach, enjoys 16.2 ppg from senior wing Jared Rhoden. He's fifth among BIG EAST players.
Make sure to return for post game coverage!