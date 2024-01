Though not as voluminous as larger schools, and known to be fickled generally, there still exists a smaller yet vocal group of fans on social media, a subsection that loves to express itself. We call it The Hoya Street.



Head Hoya head coach Ed Cooley's return to Providence, his team's 84-76 loss there and PC fan's constant carping have energized the group, producing commentary both supportive of their Hoyas and hostile to PC and the state of Rhode island. You know ow fans go!



With that in mind, v. 7 of The Street is Talking presents just a tad of those comments. Want more, get over to Premium Court!



Be sure to join the conversation!