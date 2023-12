After losing to TCU on a last minute score, one in which the shooter stepped out of bounds BEFORE the shot, yet it still counted and was exempted from subsequent review, the Georgetown Street was active in social media spaces. Of course the faithful were furious.

They were also proud/excited about future Hoya prospects, as the team erased a 16 point deficit, leading with just two seconds in regulation. This is one head coach Ed Cooley and crew know they had, only to be cruelly snatched away.



Below are examples of the communication happening, including a clips of the game's crushing ending.



After the tweets is a collection of our postgame coverage.