Wednesday the Hoyas again take the floor, this time hosting Creighton. What's the general game information looking like?

Now leading the BIG EAST in scoring is Georgetown sophomore guard Primo Spears at 17.1 ppg. Slotting second for HC Pat Ewing, 14th among league participants is sophomore guard Brandon Murray's 14.6 ppg.

He may have fallen off the conference's Top 30 scoring list, but still enjoys prominent placement in rebounding, pulling down 7.4 rpg, sixth among BIG EAST guys. We're talking about senior pivot Qudus Wahab. Front court mate and junior forward Akok Akok is next in Blue and Grey, 11th in the conference with at 6.9 rpg.



Ryan Kalkbrenner, CU's junior pivot paces the 'Jays in scoring, he's landed 12th in the BIG EAST at 15.1 ppg. Junior wing Baylor Scheierman trails at 13.5 ppg/18th. A trio of other Creighton performers made the conference's top scorer collection: Sophomore guard Trey Alexander (13 ppg/20th), Sophomore wing Arthur Kaluma (12.7 ppg/22nd), along with sophomore guard Ryan Nemhardt's 11.4 ppg, good for 29th in the BIG EAST.



Surprisingly Scheirman is CU's premier boarder at a whopping 8.1 each time out, allowing him to claim the mantle of third top carom-getter in the conference. Kalkbrenner trails with 6.9 rpg, the BIG EASt's 10th highest production.



