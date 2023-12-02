Facing it's second high major team this 2023-24 season, Georgetown welcomes Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs this evening in DC. Bringing these team's together is the BIG 12 Challenge, which pits schools from that conference against those from the BIG EAST. . Basic game information stands:

When it comes to other, more basic team statistics:

Texas Christian, coached by Jaime Dixon, has effectively been in the witness protection program, choosing a schedule devoid of high major level foes. For context, Kenpom.com has both team's strength of schedule in the doldrums, the Hoyas owning a 12.97 mark with TCU landing four slots below at 19.11. Such a spread is an anamoly, given the team just above TCU, is nearly five points above the Horned Frogs.

Dixon's Frogs get double figure scoring from four guys, all starters: Junior forward JaKobe Coles (15.5p), senior forward Emmanuel Miller (13.7p), senior guard Micah Peavy (13.3p) and senior gaurd Jameer Nelson, Jr's 12.3 points each time out. Reserve guard, senior Avery Nelson joins them with 10.3 points every game.



Theirs is a broad-based rebounding effort - eight guys pull down at least 2.7 rpg - with Miller pacing the squad at 5.7 rpg.



Ed Cooley, Georgetown's new HC enjoys 18.4 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, whose availability is in question due to missing most of their last game, a win over Merrimack, due to his eye being scratched. Dontrez Styles, a junior wing, follows with 16.1 ppg, 11.3 ppg is delivered via junior forward/center Supreme Cook.



A pair of players breach 10 ppg, Rowan Brumbaugh and Jay Heath, DC-native sophomore and senior guards contributing 10.7 and 10.1 points each contest, respectively. Senior forward Ish Massoud scored nine points against Merrimack, his first action of the year.



Rebounding-wise, Cook continues to be chief carom-getter in Blue and Gray, pulling down 8.6 per tilt. Styles is close at seven.

Double back for postgame coverage!

