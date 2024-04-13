It's again time to enjoy an institution, as the Capital Classic takes place. Widely identified as the first national level, high school senior all star game, the Capital Classic or 'Cap' as it's known in the DMV yearly offers an opportunity to see top young basketball stars compete.

Don't believe it, look at some of it's alumni: Michael Jordan, Lebron James (under Jordan Brand Game titling), Moses Malone, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, Grant Hill, Dominque Wilkins, Chris Paul and Pat Ewing, all Hall of Famers now or upcoming.

What's the talent in this year's Cap edition, it's 51st iteration?

Rosters are below.

From a Georgetown perspective, many Hoyas have participated. This year, Caleb Williams, Thomas Sorber and Kayvaun Mulready will all suit up.

Basic event information?

What: The 51st Capital Class

When: Saturday, 4.13.24, 12;15p (District vs. Suburban) and 2p EST (Capital vs US)

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, SE, WDC

Tix: Grab them here!