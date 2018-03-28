March 28, 2018 - Class of 2019 PF/C Jason Murphy is a 6'8", 215 pound paint patroller, one who rebounds, rim runs, scores and defends. As such, his skills will be needed by Team Melo this spring summer, Baltimore's Nike Elite Youth Basketball League offering. In EYBL competition, Team Melo and Murphy face some of the best high school aged basketball players America has to offer.

After a recent Team Melo practice, Murphy broke down his recruitment, development and EYBL expectations. Watch the interview above.

