Spears is a Hoya

Wait, the Hoyas weren't on that top 3 list? Nope, but this is recruiting, and Georgetown kept pushing. Spears visited recently, and then soon thereafter, he chose Hoyadom per this report.

Schools came calling, including Maryland, TCU and Oklahoma, as advertised on his Twitter page.

The last week or so has been a roller coaster for Amir 'Primo' Spears , the former Duquesne back court standout. After averaging 12.7 points and a trio of assists per game for for DU last season, he decided to move on.

Hoyas Add Primo Spears to 2022-23 Roster





WASHINGTON – Georgetown University men’s basketball has announced the addition of Primo Spears to its 2022-23 roster. After spending his freshman season (2021-22) at Duquesne, Spears entered the transfer portal and received interest from multiple schools before choosing Georgetown. The 6-foot-3 guard from Hartford, Connecticut spent one year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland before heading to the Dukes.





ON THE RECORD

“Primo Spears is another integral piece to our team next season. He is a proven scorer but in addition to that, he gives us another physical defensive-minded guard who can make the right passes.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Primo Spears





“Georgetown was unexpected, but as soon as I was here, it felt like family. With one of my best friends in Brandon Murray already committed here, it just felt right. The chance to play for a Hall of Famer and to hear Coach Ewing break down my film and articulate my game to me - it’s all a blessing. My relationship with the coaching staff, especially Coach Nickelberry, is superb, and I very much appreciated the way the staff treated my family. I want to thank my Mt. Zion coaches - Roderick Harrison and Brian Scott - for helping me get to this point.” - Primo Spears on his decision to attend Georgetown





PRIMO SPEARS (GUARD / 6-3 / 185)

● At Duquesne, Spears played in all 30 games with a team-high 28 starts and averaged a squad-best 32.2 minutes per game.

● With 12.7 ppg, Spears was just the fifth freshman in Duquesne history to lead the team in scoring. He also led the squad in assists (91 / 3.0 apg) and was second in steals (39 / 1.3 spg).

● With the Dukes, he earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors three times (11/15, 1/24 & 3/7).

● He tallied 381 points, seventh-most ever by a DU freshman.

● Spears scored in double digits 19 times with 20+ point performances against American (21), at Marshall (23), at UMass (21), at Fordham (20), at Davidson (20), at GW (25), La Salle (34) and vs. Rhode Island (30) in the A-10 Tournament.

● The eight 20-plus point games were a team high.

● The 34-point game vs. La Salle tied the DU freshman scoring record originally set in 2018. Spears scored 25 of the 34 in the second half. When he followed that up with 30 points vs. Rhode Island, he became the first freshman in school history to post back-to-back 30-point games.

● Prior to his time with the Dukes, he played at Windsor High School in Connecticut before spending a prep year as a combo guard at Mt. Zion Prep where he averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 apg in an abbreviated national schedule in 2020-21.

● Since entering the NCAA portal, Spears also received interest from: UConn, DePaul, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pitt, Seton Hall, TCU, Wake Forest, Xavier







