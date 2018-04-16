April 17, 2018 - The name Omer Yurtseven has been discussed greatly on our Premium Court message board, as a player that could be in Blue and Grey next season. The school today noted he's in fact G'Town bound.

"Yurtseven, a Turkish-born 7-0, 245-pound center will transfer from NC State and will be eligible to play in the 2019-20 season" said a Georgetown press release. "In his sophomore season, he started 22 of 33 games, averaging 13.5 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 23.8 mpg, which earned him All-ACC Third Team honors" for the 'Pack.

Much chatter around Yurtseven has centered around a proposed NCAA rule in which transferees with a 3.0 GPA or better would be allowed immediate availability to their new school. Click here for the rundown on that as it relates to Omer.

At NC State, many believed Yurtseven the team's best player, and the loss of him to that program being significant. Again return to Premium Court for the low down on that, as well as whether he will opt for professional ball instead of waiting a year to play in Blue and Grey and what possibly precipitated his Triangle area departure.



