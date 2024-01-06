WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men's basketball team never trailed in the second half and held off the DePaul University Blue Demons on Saturday afternoon, securing a 68-65 win at Capital One Arena. With the win in their downtown home, the Hoyas improve to 8-7 on the year with a 1-3 mark in BIG EAST play. DePaul slips to 3-11 on the year with a 0-3 record in league action.

ON THE RECORD

"Very happy with a BIG EAST win. It's always hard to win a game, it's evident as we've struggled a little to get a win up to this point. So I'm really proud of our guys' resilience. I'm proud of how we responded from a physicality standpoint, in particular these two guys here (Ismael Massoud and Dontrez Styles) who logged a lot of minutes for us. Obviously I'm excited about the win.Two programs that were struggling early in league play, somebody was going to come out of here with their first BIG EAST win and I'm glad it was us. I was appreciative of our crowd that came out despite the weather, and excited to play against one of the hottest teams in the country coming in to play us on Tuesday in Seton Hall. That will be an old school BIG EAST game, it'll be first and 10 on just about every offensive possession." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTSS

upreme Cook led a quartet of Hoyas in double figures with 14 points on 3-for-5 shooting and an 8-for-12 effort from the free throw line.Ismael Massoud tallied 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds.Rowan Brumbaugh and Jayden Epps each chipped in 10 points with all 10 of Epps' coming in the first half and all 10 of Brumbaugh's coming in the second half.Dontrez Styles was GU's leader on the glass with a career-high 13 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds.Epps paced the offense with five assists.Georgetown shot 45.1% (23-51) from the floor, knocking down 8-of-21 (38.1%) from deep while allowing the Blue Demons 46.3% (25-54) shooting and a 5-for-18 (27.8%) performance from beyond the arc.The Hoyas bounced back on the glass, outrebounding DePaul 35-28.The Blue & Gray forced nine turnovers on five steals while committing 11 turnovers of their own.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a game of runs as the two squads traded the lead back and forth through the opening minutes. Georgetown pulled ahead 12-7 following five-straight points on an Massoud triple followed by a Drew Fielder fastbreak layup.DePaul wouldn't go away, stringing together six unanswered but it was the Hoyas once again on top, taking a 16-13 lead on the Cook layup.However, an 8-1 run from the Blue Demons gave the visitors a 21-17 advantage before back-to-back treys from Wayne Bristol Jr. and Epps pushed the Hoyas back in front, 23-21.

The Blue Demons would lead by as many as five (32-27) but GU managed seven-straight to close the frame, fueled by five from Fielder, taking a 34-32 lead into the locker room.The second half started much like the first with the squads going back and forth, but the Hoyas staged an 8-2 mini run to pull ahead 46-40. The Blue Demons answered with a bucket but a Brumbaugh triple pushed it back to a three-possession game as the Blue & Gray took a 49-42 lead.GU led by as many as nine, but DePaul knocked down a triple with 7:15 to play to make it a two-point game as GU clung to a 56-54 lead.It was a close game down the stretch and DePaul cut it to a one-point affair (62-61) but the Hoyas reeled off four-straight behind a pair of free throws from Cook and a Styles tip-in.Late Hoya free throws secured the 68-65 final score at the whistle.

UP NEXT



The Hoyas close out the three-game homestand on Tuesday, January 9 when the team welcomes the Seton Hall University Pirates to Capital One Arena. Tipoff in the District is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with Dave Sims calling the play-by-play and Sarah Kustok providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and nationally on the SiriusXM app.





