VILLANOVA, Pa. – Following a quick turnaround from Saturday, the Georgetown University men's basketball team could not contain the Villanova Wildcats on their home floor, falling 75-47 at Finneran Pavilion on Tuesday night. With the setback, the Hoyas are 9-19 overall on the season with a 2-15 mark in BIG EAST play. Villanova improves to 16-12 on the year with a 9-8 record in league play.

ON THE RECORD

"Well, obviously we played a totally different Villanova team than we played a couple of weeks ago. We played a different team than who played Connecticut in their last game out. They had a purpose, trying to become an NCAA team. When you have a team that has more purpose, more focus, more attention to detail, that's what happens. I'm a little disappointed in the way we played today. I didn't feel that we played the way we needed to this late in the season, so we've gotta try to do a better job picking our players up. We just did not play well today, which really, really surprised me because I thought we had two incredible preparation days … All the credit goes to Villanova, they played well, they shot it well, they were really physical - I thought their physicality bothered us for sure. And their two seniors (Eric Dixon, Justin Moore) really stepped up." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Dontrez Styles led the Blue & Gray and was the lone Hoya in double figures with 16 points on six made field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers, to go along with a squad-best seven rebounds.Rowan Brumbaugh and Jayden Epps shared the assist duties both dishing out a trio of helpers.The Hoyas were limited to 26.9% (14-51) shooting from the floor and allowed the Wildcats 53.2% shooting (25-47) for the night.Villanova outrebounded Georgetown 33-28.

HOW IT HAPPENED



Despite striking first with a Rowan Brumbaugh triple, the Hoyas found themselves down 10-3 early in the game. Coming out of the media timeout, Jay Heath entered the game and knocked down a pair of triples to make it a one-possession game, 12-9, with 12:54 on the clock.It was all Styles early as his layup cut the deficit to four but a 10-2 run from the Wildcats pushed VU's lead to double digits (25-13) before a Styles triple could close the run.Nova would reel off 11 unanswered, padding the lead to take a 43-19 advantage into the locker room.

Coming out of the break, Georgetown took advantage of erratic defense from Villanova with three fouls called on the Wildcats in the opening possession and the Hoyas knocking down a trio of free throws.It was all Dixon all the time for Villanova early in the second as his free throws followed by another bucket helped balloon the VU lead to 26.The lead was too much for the Hoyas to overcome, falling 75-47 at the end of regulation.

UP NEXT The Hoyas will head back to the District on Saturday, March 2 when they host the Xavier University Musketeers. Tipoff at Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with John Fanta calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and nationally on the SiriusXM app.



