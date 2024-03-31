Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Shots from VA Elite Joint Practice

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Last weeknd Va Elite's 15u, 16u, and 17u squads convened at South Lakes HS (VA), the goal being preparation for this spring/summer's travel team season. It's a big year for VA Elite, who for the first time sees it's 17u offering being a full Under Armour Association member. The 16u/15u versions remain UA Rise participants. As such some of the best players in America will be faced by the three squads.

Coverage of the event, to date, consists of a Jordan Scott report; A 6'7", Class of 2025 G/F, Scott talked recruiting - including G'Town's chase of him - winning a state high school title at South Lakes, 17u VA Elite expectations and more! Click here for the article.

Below are photographs secured that day, representing players/coaches in the 15u, 16u, 17u cohorts.

Enjoy and return for still more reporting.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement