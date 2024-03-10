Coach Darnell Haney and his Georgetown Hoyas continue to roll, taking down St. John's last night in BIG EAST Tournament play A sixth seed, Georgetown's 53-44 upset win over 5th slotted SJU propelled the Hoyas into today's semifinal round tilt with Creighton.



Click here for the school's official report.

A thumbnail review: Graceann Bennett scored a game high tying 16 points, also snagging a contest tops seven rebounds. Kelsey Ransom followed her with 13 points, adding a game pacing five assists.



Haney's crew shot 46.9% to the Johnnies' 36.6%, overall, 27.8% to 14.3% beyond the arc.



Joe Tartamella SJU's coach, saw Jillian Archer drop 16 points, Unique Drake joining her in double figure scoring with 10 points. Archer and Drake were part of a three rebound quartet.



SJu's season likely ends at 17-14, 11-8 in the BIG EAST.



Haney et al next battle second seeded Creighton, also the 18th/21st ranked team nationally. Tip-off is set for today, 5p EST. Connecticut's Moehegan Sun Arena will be rocking!



The centerpiece of our coverage is Madison Collins' photo spread, documenting festivities from a Hoya perspective. Enjoy her work, she's got skills!





