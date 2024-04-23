Scott Seemingly Nearing Decision
What's the status of '25 wing Jordan Scott's collegiate decision? Tea leaves and sources indicate moves may be made soon.
Georgetown joins Michigan State and Virginia State, as prime landing spot options.
Get over to Premium Court for info past and present on Scott. Things are getting hot!
Scott, of South Lakes High School (VA) and Virginia Elite (UAA), is ranked 77th nationally by Rivals.com, and is considered a four star player.