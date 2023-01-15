When Georgetown and Villanova tangle tomorrow, both teams have more than usual on the line; while the Hoyas' league record 27 game BIG EAST losing streak is well documented, what's become apparent are the struggles of Villanova, who has lost three consecutive conference contests since vanquishing the Hoyas 73-57, 11 days ago in DC.

Pat Ewing, Georgetown's head coach in his sixth year as such, sees 15.3 ppg from sophomore Primo Spears, 15 ppg via class and backcourt mate Brandon Murray who has not played in 2.5 games. Senior pivot Qudus Wahab rounds out Ewing's double figure scoring guys (10.2 ppg), while 13.4 ppg will not be received by junior guard Jay Heath, out until February with a broken hand.



Wahab paces the side with 7.7 rebounds each time out, closely followed by junior forward Akok Akok's seven per game.



Caleb Daniels, a graduate guard, gives 16.7 ppg to Kyle Neptune, in his first year leading 'Nova. Junior forward Eric Dixon follows at 16.5 ppg. Cam Whitmore, a frosh wing expected to turn pro next year checks in at 13.1 ppg, slotting in front of grad wing Brandon Slater's 10.7 ppg.



Dixon pulls down 6.5 rpg, the Wildcat's top mark.



Be sure to circle back for pre and post game coverage.

