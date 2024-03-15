quotable bet final
Check out these excerpted quotes relative to Georgetown's 74-56, season ending, BiG EAST Tournament loss to Providence. Full comments are available on Premium Court.
It wasn't a good year. And i think all these losses, i take. I gotta do a better job as a leader, and I...
— Hoya HC Ed Cooley on the season
You have to have gratitude. We as leaders have to understand, we have young men who are emotionally distraught, know what I mean? I told them, 'Let's keep the main thing, the main thing'; 99% of college basketball players are going to need a J-O-B And you have one of the greatest academic degrees in the world...I feel for them.
— Cooley on counseling his guys after the defeat
m really happy for Devin being Player of the Year - I voted for him. I think he should also be the defensive player of the year. I voted him for that as well.
— Cooley complimenting PC's Devin Carter
Given how our jobs are challenging now with the landscape of college athletics with the portal and NIL, we as coaches would build teams instead of programs. Hopefully the carry over...
— Cooley on building
The BIG EAST is going to be healthier, when Georgetown gets to where we're GOING to go.
— Cooley on moving forward
So it's a credit to the culture we're building, the DNA of the men, the care of the men, the pride of the men. it just wasn't...
— Cooley on G'Town fighting to the end
Like coach said, this really wasn't the season we wanted. But we can look at it as a learning experience. Take it as a learning experience...Coach told us before the game, it's not going to rain forever.
— Jaysden Epps on processing the season.
It's good to be in that company, to be beside Allen Iverson, how great he was. Like Coach said, it's always good to play in this building as well. Growing up...
— Epps talking being second to Allen Iverson on BET single game scoring
I'm getting pretty open looks, just have to keep shooting if I miss some...
— Devin Carter, halftime interview with Kristina Pink
They're having the game of their life, shooting threes..2/3rds of their shots are threes. But we have to...
— Cooley at 2nd half, under 8 media timeout