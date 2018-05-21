HoyaReport.com

The St. James Invitational Tournament is one of American's best high school confabs, a true eight team tournament where teams/players from across the country and globe compete for a championship. This season, teams from Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey and Virginia locked horns. Congrats to eventual champion Sunrise Christian (MO) who snatched the 32nd SJIT crown.

Sunrise locked horns with New Jersey's St. Benedict's, long an eastern hoops power. Helping lead the Gray Bee's runner up effort - they lost in a great 'chip game - was Lester Quinones.

A 6'5", 200 pound, Class of 2019 performer originally from Long Island, NY, Quinones is a household recruiting name, a guy recently featured by Rivals.com's Corey Evans.

In his piece, based on recent Southern Jam fest action, Evans noted of Quinones, "In today’s game where shot makers with size remain as valuable as ever, the Rivals150 member fits the mold to a T. Better yet, Quinones isn’t just a one trick pony but someone that can put the ball on the floor, make the proper pass off of the bounce, score through contact and defend his position".

