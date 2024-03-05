How do those team stats look?

A long, arduous 2023-24 campaign is closing for Georgetown Men's Basketball, the last home slate set for tonight. It's a doozy, as Hoya HC Ed Cooley et al welcome his former employer, Providence. Basic game information follows:

Cooley, in his first year at Georgetown after being Providence's lead guy since 2011, continues to get a team best - BIG EAST landing fourth best - scoring mark from Jayden Epps. He's a sophomore guard, one that transferred in this year, averaging 18 ppg. Fellow Hoya and transfer, Dontrez Styles, follows him on the team via 13.1 ppg, the league's 24th top showing.



As has been the case all year, junior transfer forward Supreme Cook paces the Hoyas in rebounding, pulling down 8.3 caroms each contest; he's now risen to third among BIG EAST competitors.



What of Providence, coached by Kim English, also in his first year of that assignment?



Junior guard Devin Carter is the top scoring Friar at 19.1 ppg, the league's 2nd best mark. Senior transfer big man, Josh Oduro is not far behind - 16.3 ppg/7th -



Carter equals Cook in rebounding with 8.3 rpg, officially trailing him a single spot in the conference (4th). Oduro's 7.1 ppg is 9th.



Double back for postgame coverage!

