Due to forfeiture, four games occurred yesterday, not five. They are chronicled below. Discuss the day's competition and performances in Premium Court .

Clyde's 68 Hoop Magic 63

A hotly contested ball game throughout, both teams saw slight leads. This competitiveness led to the game's 59-all tie with just over two minutes remaining.



Then came Alani Moore; a former Temple guard who played last season in Iran, Moore was fouled shooting a three pointer, only made one of those charity stripers, yet canned two more around 38 seconds later, giving Clyde's an insurmountable three point advantage. His stewardship was key.



Moore had 18 points, five assists for the victors, while Georgetown big Qudus Wahab logged 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks. The pair shot 12-8 from 2, 1-5 on 3s. Wahab's G'Town teammate, Wayne Bristol added 11 points for Clyde's .



Hoop Magic's Winston Hill, formerly of Presbyterian, led Hoop Magic with 14 points, while professional forward, Saiquan Jamison pulled down a game best 13 rebounds, plus added eight points.







Tombs 74 Brains, Skills, Guts 67



Up 34-24 at intermission, Tombs expanded their lead to 21, with Georgetown's Amir Spears (17 points, three assists) being a driving factor who shot and drove when necessary. Will Thomas of Morgan State joined him double figure scoring, finishing with 12 points,. Add four rebounds to his output.

Georgetown's Bryson Mozone helped chip away at his BSG's deficit, including scoring nine late points. He finished with 16 points.



Devon Cooper, a George Mason standout, led BSG and game, dropping 20 points. Collin Nnamene ripped down a contest tops 11 boards. A Morgan State paint patroller, Nnamene also scored eight points.









