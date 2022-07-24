Pro City Kenner Game: Day 8
Due to forfeiture, four games occurred yesterday, not five. They are chronicled below. Discuss the day's competition and performances in Premium Court.
Clyde's 68 Hoop Magic 63
A hotly contested ball game throughout, both teams saw slight leads. This competitiveness led to the game's 59-all tie with just over two minutes remaining.
Then came Alani Moore; a former Temple guard who played last season in Iran, Moore was fouled shooting a three pointer, only made one of those charity stripers, yet canned two more around 38 seconds later, giving Clyde's an insurmountable three point advantage. His stewardship was key.
Moore had 18 points, five assists for the victors, while Georgetown big Qudus Wahab logged 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks. The pair shot 12-8 from 2, 1-5 on 3s. Wahab's G'Town teammate, Wayne Bristol added 11 points for Clyde's .
Hoop Magic's Winston Hill, formerly of Presbyterian, led Hoop Magic with 14 points, while professional forward, Saiquan Jamison pulled down a game best 13 rebounds, plus added eight points.
Tombs 74 Brains, Skills, Guts 67
Up 34-24 at intermission, Tombs expanded their lead to 21, with Georgetown's Amir Spears (17 points, three assists) being a driving factor who shot and drove when necessary. Will Thomas of Morgan State joined him double figure scoring, finishing with 12 points,. Add four rebounds to his output.
Georgetown's Bryson Mozone helped chip away at his BSG's deficit, including scoring nine late points. He finished with 16 points.
Devon Cooper, a George Mason standout, led BSG and game, dropping 20 points. Collin Nnamene ripped down a contest tops 11 boards. A Morgan State paint patroller, Nnamene also scored eight points.
Hoya Blue 84 On Point 79
During an approximately four and a half minute, early second half span, Hoya Blue erased a six point deficit, garnering a one point lead. That was pushed to 70-60, largely due to Abdulai Bundu; a international pro who scored four layups, then.
His HB teammate and fellow G'Town guy, Jay Heath, accounted for 21 points, eight rebounds and four dimes. Bundu chipped in 16 points and a game tops 10 rebounds,
On Point's Jordan Riley of Georgetown, put up 13 points, four rebounds in defeat. Thirteen points, ten rebounds were supplied by Hoya big Ryan Mutombo, while Ian Martinez, a Maryland performer, logged 10 points, six rebounds, three steal; he proved the ability to lock down foes.
Higher Level 81 A Wash 78
Noel Brown paced Higher Level with 22 points and eight rebounds (four offensive). His Kenner play has been ascendant, with yesterday standing as a high mark, as he patrolled the paint, rebounded and scored around the tin.
HL teammate and G'Town rookie D'Ante Bass also put up his best showing, Bass spot up, finished around the rim and played with more consistent motor, producing a stat line of 14 points, four offensive and defensive rebounds each, four assists.
NBA player Naji Marshall scored 11 points for A Wash, while snagging a game high 13 rebounds. He also was credited with five helpers. Marshall's teammate and Georgetown player, Bradley Ezewiro led A Wash via 19 points. International pro Brian Crawford logged 14 points, four rebounds, five assists.