Following is a look at several Kenner League players who participated on July 23rd.



Hoya Jay Heath (4), guarding teammate Wayne Bristol. (Ron Bailey)

Demarcus Dermonia - 6'7" forward, On Point, Texas A&M Commerce - Having graduated from TAMU Commerce this year, Dermonia's agent has generated international options.

Discussed below are Dermonia's journey to this point, shooting better, development and family motivation.

Uber vertically athletic, Demonia STILL pounds the rims at a top level. Has incorporated more shooting into his wheelhouse. Ended up with 21p, 4r, 2a, 1s. His shooting numbers stand as 50% in two balls, 40% via three point land and 56% (eFG%).

More secure ball patting will help him become a true wing, internationally, as will becoming or approximating a knock down shooter.



A.J. Wilson - 6'8" forward, Clyde's, Spain - A Kenner staple, Wilson always thrills onlookers with his aerial based game; this guy punishes the rims, cleans the glasa and rejects shots. All the time.

Had 29 game high points, while pulling down 13 caroms and rejecting four shots. Wilson did what he does.

Check out this interview, in which he discusses the Kenner League, family and his pro situation.



Xzavier Hawkins - 6'8", 235 pound forward, Tombs, Washington Adventist - When you discuss this guy one word takes prominence; rebounding. Hawkins cleans the glass relentlessly. Pulled down a possible Kenner '23 high of 20 rebounds, eight being offensive. Shot 5-12 from two point land (all his attempts were from there), finishing with 10 points.

A gentle giant off the floor, Hawkins competes on it. He discussed his sojourn, Washington Adventist and rebounding.



Kenneth Tyree - 5'9", sophomore guard, Clyde's Monroe CC - Tyree loves to thrill fans, which he did with high level passing and ball patting. Tyree has a knack for it

For college, he should moderate that a bit, instead making more of the easy, mundane plays. Also has to hit open shots and become stronger to take hits.

After compiling 10p on 50% shooting inside and outside the three point line, Tyree talked about the Kenner League, transferring to a JUCO, development and his penchant for fancy dribbling and passing.



Caleb Kenney - 6'6" junior forward, Jim Crouch, Holy Cross - Athletic, smart and competitive, Kenney is a defensive stalwart that makes winning plays in that aspect of the game, rebounding and scoring.

Logged 6p, 8r, shooting 67% from the field (no threes), and pulling down four offensive boards. Kenney knows his game and how to impact winning.

Talked about improvement, his game, Richmond hoops,



Jimmy Sorunke - 6'10", 290 pound junior center, Bulldogs, Bowie State - A recent transfer into BSU, Sorunke is turning heads, despite clearly needing and engaging in enhanced conditioning. Output of 3p, eight boards and a trio of game best tying rejections tells only a portion of the picture; this guy is a presence, one that challenges D1 bigs. Talked road to BSU, conditioning, his Nigerian roots and more.

Ryan Allen - 6'2" guard, Hoop Magic, Georgia (Intl) - A mid-major star, Allen can still score, putting up 14p on 50% two pointer shooting, 33% on threes all producing a 50% eFG% number. Allen is strong, aggressive, skilled, demonstrating this one year pro bet has a big future going forward.

Going forward, continuing to lean into the lead guard role, running the show and communicating constantly will propel him in global pro ranks.

He interviewed, discussing International experience, body development, the DeMatha family and it's benefits plus playing at the University of Delaware.







Hoya Locker

Ishmael Massoud - 6'8", senior forward, Jim Couch, Georgetown - Logged a team tops 12p, while equaling it's high mark of 8r, Massoud continued his penchant for hitting open shots, making plays for others, cleaning glass.

He will have to be more physical in the BIG EAST to better meet what the Hoyas will likely requitr of him; a floor spreading forward who rebounds, defends and leads. Massoud's ball patting also needs to be better in traffic. Must shoot more consistently while being guarded from the perimeter; only managed 30%; on two point shots, 25% beyond the arc.

Jay Heath - 6'3", senior guard, On Point, Georgetown - Dropped 14p, 7r, 2a on 38% via inside the arc shots, 17% beyond it, equating to 42% eFG% mark. He also went 75% from the free throw line.

Clearly has to get better from long distance. Also by passing/finding more, Heath can prove he's more ready for lead guard minutes.

Wayne Bristol - 6'5", junior guard/forward, Quashie, Georgetown - Bristol continued to show he's been shedding as the jazz cats say, or improving his craft. Had 18p 5r, 1a, 2s, 1b. Is playing with an obvious sense of confidence.

His 7-8 (87.5%) shooting on two point shots was good, a 13% mark on threes illustrating needed improvement there. Getting tighter with his dribble in close, open floor situations is another must.

Drew McKenna - 6'8" freshman forward, Clyde's, Georgetown - In a solid outing, Mckenna put up 15p and secured 9r. Shooting numbers came in 43%, 33%, 50% on two point shooting, three ball marksmanship and e53%, respectively.

When McKenna trains at the collegiate level, his foot speed and explosion will improve. Has a really good feel at scoring from mid-range.



Power Tweets

--Doyin Fadojutimi, Kids First Summer League and DMVHoops alum, talked about playing internationally, broadening his game and more! Click here for the Tweet, which includes an exclusive interview.

--One of Jim Crouch's leaders, Coach Cordelle, raved about a play Caleb Kenny made. His Tweet. --Heath of G'Town was honored by Kenner League for his production. Their tweet is here.



