HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas take L in Newark

Hoyas Fall Short at Seton Hall



NEWARK, N.J. – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not overcome a slow start, falling 78-67 to Seton Hall on Wednesday evening in a BIG EAST Conference matchup at the Prudential Center. With the loss, the Hoyas fall to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in league play, while the Pirates move to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in conference action

.ON THE RECORD“ We need ball and body movement, especially with the size that they have. You have to be able to move their size. That is why we were running different things, to get their big guy in the pick and roll and then try to exploit his size. We don’t have a guy that we can throw the ball to and say ‘go get me a bucket.’ We are going to have to be able to do it as a team, we are going to have to move people around - ball movement, body movement - and then take your shots and make your shots when you have them.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Qudus Wahab led the Hoyas with his third double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and a career-best 13 rebounds to go with a pair of blocks.● Jahvon Blair was also in double figures with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers.● Donald Carey, Jamorko Pickett and Chudier Bile all finished with eight points, while Pickett also contributed nine rebounds

.HOW IT HAPPENED● Seton Hall opened a 21-7 lead as cold shooting plagued the Hoyas to start the game before a Pickett layup and Timothy Ighoefe dunk on consecutive possessions ended the slump.● A traditional three-point play from Wahab and a Carey 3-pointer cut the deficit to 28-17. A jumper from Jamari Sibley made it a 33-19 lead for Seton Hall at halftime.● The Hoyas came out firing in the second half as Wahab and Carey carried the offense out of the break. However, the Pirates were able to match GU on the other end to maintain a double-digit lead.● Georgetown used a 9-0 run late, fueled by another Sibley jumper and a 3-pointer by Blair, to pull within single digits at 70-61, but couldn’t pull any closer

.OF NOTE● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 21st-consecutive game and he passed both Markel Starks and Gerald Riley to sit in sole possession of sixth place all-time at Georgetown with 167 made treys

.UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASGeorgetown’s home game against Creighton, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, has been moved to Tuesday, February 9. The Hoyas will next play on Saturday, January 2 when they return home to McDonough Arena for a matchup against Marquette. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on CBSSN.