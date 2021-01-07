HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas falter in Indy

"We went up 10 at one point. At halftime, we were up seven. We came out of the half and made two crucial mistakes - gave them a two and then a three. They cut the lead to five and from there it was nip-and-tuck." - Ewing on the flow of the game

ON THE RECORD "I'm saddened to see, as a proud American, all the difficulties - people breaching our Capitol and all the difficult things that are going on there. I hope the Washington, D.C.-area folks and also our Georgetown community continue to stay safe. Hopefully they control the situation and everyone gets home safely." - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on today's events in Washington, D.C.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not stop a late run, dropping a 63-55 decision to Butler on Wednesday night in a BIG EAST Conference game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. With the setback, the Hoyas slip to 3-7 on the season and 1-5 in league play, while the Bulldogs move to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in conference action.

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 12 points and recorded his third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. He also paced the offense with a season-best four assists.● Jahvon Blair was also in double figures with 11 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds.● Qudus Wahab chipped in nine points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.● Georgetown out-rebounded Butler 44-32 and shot 42.9 percent (9-21) from 3-point range

HOW IT HAPPENED● The Hoyas started hot from the field, hitting four of their first six shots - including 3-points from Blair and Harris - to jump to an 11-3 lead. Treys from Carey and Harris expanded the lead to 17-6.● After a Timothy Ighoefe dunk gave GU a 10-point lead, seven-straight points by Butler cut the lead to 21-18. However, a three-point play by Wahab and 3-pointer from Pickett helped extend the Georgetown advantage back to nine (27-18).● The Bulldogs again used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to two, but the Hoya defense clamped down and did not allow another Butler point for the final 4:20 of the half. A Pickett jumper and Blair trey gave Georgetown a 34-27 lead at the midway point.● Butler scored the first five points of the second half, but Blair drained another 3-pointer to stop the run as the Hoyas maintained their advantage.● Pickett hit a 3-pointer of his own to give GU a 51-46 lead. The Bulldogs came back to tie the game at 51, but Pickett answered with a pair of free throws.● After Butler again knotted the score, Pickett responded with a driving layup to put the Hoyas up 55-53.● The Hoyas would not score over the final four minutes, however, as the Bulldogs closed the game on a 10-0 run.

OF NOTE● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 23rd-consecutive game, and now has 172 for his career which ranks sixth on Georgetown’s career list

.UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASThe Hoyas will step out of BIG EAST play for a nonconference matchup against Syracuse on Saturday, January 9. Tipoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ES