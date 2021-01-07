HoyaReport - Press Release: Hoyas falter in Indy

Press Release: Hoyas falter in Indy
This is an official press release.
Hoyas Lose Late Lead at Butlerr
INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not stop a late run, dropping a 63-55 decision to Butler on Wednesday night in a BIG EAST Conference game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. With the setback, the Hoyas slip to 3-7 on the season and 1-5 in league play, while the Bulldogs move to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in conference action.
ON THE RECORD "I'm saddened to see, as a proud American, all the difficulties - people breaching our Capitol and all the difficult things that are going on there. I hope the Washington, D.C.-area folks and also our Georgetown community continue to stay safe. Hopefully they control the situation and everyone gets home safely." - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on today's events in Washington, D.C.
"We went up 10 at one point. At halftime, we were up seven. We came out of the half and made two crucial mistakes - gave them a two and then a three. They cut the lead to five and from there it was nip-and-tuck." - Ewing on the flow of the game
HOYA HIGHLIGHTS● Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 12 points and recorded his third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. He also paced the offense with a season-best four assists.● Jahvon Blair was also in double figures with 11 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds.● Qudus Wahab chipped in nine points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.● Georgetown out-rebounded Butler 44-32 and shot 42.9 percent (9-21) from 3-point range
HOW IT HAPPENED● The Hoyas started hot from the field, hitting four of their first six shots - including 3-points from Blair and Harris - to jump to an 11-3 lead. Treys from Carey and Harris expanded the lead to 17-6.● After a Timothy Ighoefe dunk gave GU a 10-point lead, seven-straight points by Butler cut the lead to 21-18. However, a three-point play by Wahab and 3-pointer from Pickett helped extend the Georgetown advantage back to nine (27-18).● The Bulldogs again used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to two, but the Hoya defense clamped down and did not allow another Butler point for the final 4:20 of the half. A Pickett jumper and Blair trey gave Georgetown a 34-27 lead at the midway point.● Butler scored the first five points of the second half, but Blair drained another 3-pointer to stop the run as the Hoyas maintained their advantage.● Pickett hit a 3-pointer of his own to give GU a 51-46 lead. The Bulldogs came back to tie the game at 51, but Pickett answered with a pair of free throws.● After Butler again knotted the score, Pickett responded with a driving layup to put the Hoyas up 55-53.● The Hoyas would not score over the final four minutes, however, as the Bulldogs closed the game on a 10-0 run.
OF NOTE● Blair connected on a 3-pointer for the 23rd-consecutive game, and now has 172 for his career which ranks sixth on Georgetown’s career list
.UP NEXT FOR THE HOYASThe Hoyas will step out of BIG EAST play for a nonconference matchup against Syracuse on Saturday, January 9. Tipoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ES