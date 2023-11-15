Since Ed Cooley took over as Georgetown's coach in the spring, things are changing in the program. He's attempting to install his culture, one that made Providence a top East Coast squad when he coached them.



One such new wrinkle - open practices for media and coaches.



To that end, these shots were secured Monday, and detail a spirited, well designed and administrated practice session. During it, Cooley and staff prepared their charges for tonight's foe, Rutgers, worked on deficiencies, reviewed RU and installed schemes.



