Practice Report: 2.28.24
Georgetown invited media to campus Thursday, the occasion being tonight's matchup with Xavier as well as to celebrate the collegiate career culmination of two players - Jay Heath and Wayne Bristol. Additionally teammate Jayden Epps and HC Ed Cooley also addressed writers.
As meaningful as that was, the session included more, including watching a significant amount of practice. Shout out to Cooley, who is reshaping the program's cultural mores, including opening practice to invitees.
As meaningful as that was, the session included more, including watching a significant amount of practice. Shout out to Cooley, who is reshaping the program's cultural mores, including opening practice to invitees.
Practice Happenings Excerpted
...Heard during film review from assistant coach Jeff Battle
"3rd in the country in fastbreak field goals:
"take away easy baskets" "take away half the fastbreak points, we win"
"When they rebound, they are looking to attack"
Cooley after film study: "You guys don't talk well together on basketball stuff" so he had the players basically run practice...and old tactic of his, first time at GTown. Why? To generate energy and it worked..."I trust you to run practice" is what the coach said. Who led the charge?