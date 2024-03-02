Georgetown invited media to campus Thursday, the occasion being tonight's matchup with Xavier as well as to celebrate the collegiate career culmination of two players - Jay Heath and Wayne Bristol. Additionally teammate Jayden Epps and HC Ed Cooley also addressed writers.



As meaningful as that was, the session included more, including watching a significant amount of practice. Shout out to Cooley, who is reshaping the program's cultural mores, including opening practice to invitees.



For a look at all this, including a generic practice report, what was overheard and more, get over to Premium Court. Below are excepts. Click these links for Heath's and Bristol's interviews, both provided to non-subscribers as a nod to the pair leaving.

Be sure to double back for postgame coverage!

