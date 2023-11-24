One of the welcome changes ushered in by new head coach Ed Cooley's acceptance of first chair duties at Georgetown, has been a willingness for media to witness practice. Once anathema in the Hoya World, Cooley routinely allows media and select others to witness him directing charges in preparation.



This Wednesday was one such opportunity.



in addition to Cooley, sophomore guard Jayden Epps, junior wing Dontez Styles, freshman forward Drew Fielder, plus senior guard Cam Bacote ALL spoke with media. Two of the sessions are presented below. For all these interesting interviews, visit Premium Court.



There, in addition to press sessions, are a loose, general look at what the Hoyas did during practice, plus a few quotes on words heard during it.



Enjoy!

