Yesterday, Georgetown invited media to attend practice, maybe the last time such a session will be seen by that cohort until next year. The two hour session was fast paced, energetic and instructive. Players, coaches, managers, all were working in concert, preparing for their last regular season opponent, St. John's. To be clear, the Hoyas play them tomorrow at noon in New York.

Did:

drills, sets, prep, lifting were all completed. stayed the entire time. included motion off, fastbreak to secondary to quick offense actions, 3 man, 2 ball 3pt shooting, zone offense, press break stuff, fast break outlet drill, five on five, more shooting drill, short roll drill, UCLA drill





Interesting:

all segments ended in free throws were shot by cook. team was supportive

mckenna rarely missed...

....was rarely making. he's in a serious funk





Heard:

"Fielder, make sure you're stretched. you are not ready for practice if you aren't".

HC ED Cooley to Drew Fielder

"Get to it"

Cooley to team

"Make em fast D"

Asst coach Jeff Battle on playing defense more aggressively.

"We're going to run this a lot, Saturday".

Cooley on a set

"Trez he should never score on you"

Cooley admonishing Dontrez Styles for being scored on

"...will disfigure the zone "

Cooley to the guys

"Keep going...that's what happens in the game. Stay in it all the way through".

Cooley to the guys on running stuff

"Did you need help? say 'I'm good, i'm good...yall don't say anything"

Cooley stressing the need for better and more communication

""We HAVE to capitalize!..."

AC Ivan Thomas on fast break advantages not being seized.







