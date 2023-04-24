Posting Up
BIG EAST Transfers and Incoming Cats - A running review of guys that are leaving and coming - mostly through the transfer portal. Current St. John's point guard who is out the door there, Posh Alexander, is the latest discussed.
OT: JT3 and the Wizards - Revealing what a source indicated is former Hoya HC John Thompson III feels about his current employer, Washington Sports and Entertaiment, and the impact of front office personnel changes on him.
Lack of Social Media - G'Town's continued, perceived lack of an aggressive social media effort is discussed.
NIL Practices to Consider - The Hoyas have been in a curious space; enjoying 'whales' who provided NIL opportunities for players, yet moving conservatively. What are some things the athletic department can do to energize it's Name-Image-Likeness efforts
Mulready in EYBL - Kayvaun Mulready, a Class of 2024 G'Town commit did work in his first EYBL play, did work for City Rocks. Includes an interview found on Twitter.