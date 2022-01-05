Pair are Reset

Having lost four games due to internal Covid-19 issues, Georgetown men's basketball and the Hoya Nation have been wondering when or if any of that quad of contests will be scheduled a redux.

Two have, per the BIG EAST Conference:



Georgetown at Providence - moved to 1.20.22, 5p EST from 12.22.21

Georgetown at Creighton - moved to 2.14.22, 9p EST from 12.28.21



