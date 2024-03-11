HC Darnell Haney has a saying for his Georgetown WBB unit, he calls for them to be "outside dogs", or aggressive, tough players who constantly compete. it was on display last night in BIG EAST Tournament semifinal action, evidenced against Creighton's Blue Jays.



Georgetown, the sixth seeded team, took out second slotted and nationally ranked Creighton, 55-45 at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena.



The primary Hoya barking offensively was again, senior guard Kelsey Ransom, author of a game best 14 points, while also pacing all passers via six assists. Alex Cowan, a senior guard followed with 12 points, four rebounds.



A trio of Hoyas logged eight points, including junior Brianna Scott. Unfortunately she suffered a leg injury late, having to be helped off the court. Her status for today's championship tilt with top-seeded and 10th ranked UConn is unknown.



Pacing all rebounders was graduate forward Graceann Bennett (11rebounds). Classmate and fellow frontcourt player Mya Bembry followed closely with 10 rebounds, their team besting the 'Jays 43-28 on the glass proving important.



As was their second half defensive success: In the third quarter, HC Jim Flanery's Blue Jay ladies managed just 23.08% from the field, 25% on three balls in third quarter play, 16.57%/20% during the final frame. Fueling this output was a defensive scheme predicated on sinking or protecting the paint, and inefficient long ball shooting throughout.



Flanery got 14 points from swingman Morgan Maly, She also paced the 'jays with six rebounds. As a unit CU logged just 26.3% generally, 19.2% beyond the arc. In his 22nd year on the job, Flanery searched for answers throughout, including five=player substitutions.



Up next for the Jays, 25-5 on the year, 15-3 in conference, is an NCAA Tournament bid.



Haney's crew may also receive one, an effort greatly enhanced if the Hoyas can defeat their next opponent, UConn. The Huskies are seeded number one in the BET. Tip-off is 7p EST, the teams remaining at Mohegan Sun Arena.





