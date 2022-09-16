Georgetown has had success tapping into the West Coast before, most recently with James Akinjo With offers on the table from Texas Tech, Arizona State, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCLA, Wake Forest, and a handful of others, there are plenty major players in the sweepstakes for Miller's services.

As a freakishly athletic talent with evolving ball skills, Class of 2024 prospect Vyctorious Miller has suddenly come into view as one of the country's rapidly ascending upper major prospects. Georgetown recently offered the electrifying 6-foot-6 guard/wing, an acrobatic finisher from California who brings immeasurable intangibles as en efficient scorer.

We all know Georgetown, led by head coach Pat Ewing, has re-constituted the program's District-Maryland-Virgnia recruiting presence, a needed and logical development. Not many locales produce as many college scholarship hoopers. But don't be confused, Ewing et al are also combing the country in search of players that can help the program.

He would be a unique addition to the Big East because of his defensive versatility. With length and broomstick arms, he's able to ball hawk and disrupt the passing lanes and convert turnovers into transition leak-out buckets.

The pace Miller plays at, plus his dexterity around the rim and ability to finesse his way to finishes are unique aspects of his offensive skill set. He's similar to former UConn guard Jeremy Lamb with his sheer instinctive style and nose for the basket. Miller has also opened up a high arching deep jumper.

Now at Arizona Compass, he will be flanked by heavily recruited guys and play on some elevated stages.

Another out of state option the Hoyas staff appears more and more sold on is Kyle Greene Jr. While he's quite similar to recent Georgetown commit Marvel Allen, there's no question the two would be able to play together.

The Class of 2024 Greene Jr. is a defensively sound guard with an adeptness at scoring off the dribble and changing the speeds with his rim attacking style. Greene Jr. has adapted to more of a traditional point guard role these last six months, developing a knack for playmaking and materialized as a better passer than credited for.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard at Pace Academy in Atlanta, Greene Jr. currently holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Harvard, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A & M, and others.

Another out of state target the Hoyas continue to keep tabs on is 6-foot-7 wing Klairus Amir. Now at Dream City Christian in Arizona, Amir has developed deep and floor spreading range out to the NBa 3-point line.

A thunderous above rim finisher with fluid athleticism and toughness, Amir is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential, Now a four star recruit, Amir holds additional offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, Xavier, and others.

