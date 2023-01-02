Following is an official Georgetown game report, published on GUHOyas.com, documenting the Hoyas falling to Butler 80-5 last night.

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell to the Butler University Bulldogs 80-51 at home Sunday evening. The Hoyas slip to 5-10 with an 0-4 mark in league action. Butler improves to 9-6 overall and 1-3 in BIG EAST play.

ON THE RECORD

“We have to just keep on working at it and keep on watching tape. We as coaches have to do a better job of giving them a better game plan to execute to take away these shots and paint points.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the game





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Akok Akok led a trio of Hoyas in double figures with 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting while putting in a near double-double with a game-best nine rebounds. He added a pair each of blocks and steals.

● Brandon Murray added 11 points to extend his double-figure scoring streak to four and dished out four assists.

● Bryson Mozone added 10 points on four made field goals, including a duo of 3-pointers to go along with five boards.

● Primo Spears paced the offense with five of GU’s 14 assists on the night.

● A rough shooting night for the Blue & Gray, the Hoyas shot 28.8% while Butler managed 50.0% shooting.

● The Hoyas were outrebounded 43-38.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● The teams started off trading baskets with Murray on the board first for the Blue & Gray. He and Wahab took the lion’s share of the scoring early as another Murray jumper knotted the game at 12.

● Despite trailing four (16-12), the Hoyas got it right back with back-to-back buckets from Akok and Wahab and completed the seven-point swing with a Mozone triple to take a 19-16 advantage.

● Despite a 15-4 run from Butler, the Hoyas would not go away looking to Bradley Ezewiro and Murray to spark some offense and cut the deficit to four (31-27, 2:19), but the Bulldogs would push the advantage to 38-30 before going into the locker room.

● Butler came out hot in the second half with a 14-3 to push the lead to 18. The Bulldogs would not look back and went on for the 80-51 win.





UP NEXT

The Hoyas will face the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday evening with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. The game will be broadcast on FS1 with Jeff Levering calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on The Team 980 and nationally on Sirius XM 388.



