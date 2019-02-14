HoyaReport.com

Malinowski’s layup, bringing the Hoyas within 11 points – the closest they got in second half play – challenged Seton Hall with 6:34 remaining.

Senior center Jessie Govan led G’Town with 20 points and six rebounds. Classmate, wing Greg Malinowski came off the bench for 16 points on 7-10 shooting, including back-to-back three pointers sandwiched between Powell’s nine straight, that kept G’Town conceivably in contention.

The junior Seton Hall guard dropped a game high 30 points on 40% shooting, sinking 33% of his three pointers, notching 100% (10-10) free throw-wise. Being dominant throughout, a three-minute second half stretch illustrated his impact: After Georgetown’s reserves went on a seven-zip run, narrowing their deficit to 63-49, Powell scored nine consecutive Pirate points (two three pointers and an and-one), driving it back to 19.

All the Hoyas had to do is come up with answers. In short, they couldn’t, eventually falling last night 90-75 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

February 14, 2019 - For the first minute and 49 seconds, Georgetown either led or tied Seton Hall in New Jersey. A much-needed win seemed in reach, a victory that would solidify the Hoyas’ position in the BIG EAST’s standings. Additionally their three-game road, losing streak to the Pirates could be halted, so might a 1-6 recent record to Seton Hall.

What was their response? Two shots by junior point guard Quincy McKnight (nine points) followed by sophomore guard Myles Cale’s three ball, his 17th point. That flourish dashed Georgetown’s fleeting hopes.

Seton Hall, which finished shooting 49.2% from the field and 44% beyond the arc, also received 11 points from sophomore forward Sandro Mamukelashvili – he didn’t miss on four shots, three being long balls. Rounding out the Pirate’s double figure scoring brigade was Michael Nzei, who scored 18 points, pacing all rebounders with nine.

The Hoyas’ travails included first half action, where they went into intermission down 48-35. About midway through the initial frame, head coach Patrick Ewing was filmed imploring his charges to “Wake up. You have to get more of a sense of urgency. We’re not getting it done right now. You gotta see man, you gotta see ball. We’re letting that rinky dink, whatever defense they’re doing right there, affect us. Attack it. Drive it. Pop out, shoot your shot. Move the ball, move them”.

That offensive continuity/efficiency was never was really achieved, as his team went 45.2% overall and 29.2% on three pointers, stats diminished by 38.7%/22.2% marks in the first 20 minutes.

By losing, Georgetown failed another test – maintaining in the standings. Being situated 15-7 on the season and 5-7 in BIG EAST action, the Hoyas are now fifth in the BIG EAST. Prior to the game, they were half a game ahead of Seton Hall, with Ewing’s guys now trailing the Pirates (15-9/6-6) by a full contest.

“They beat us on all phases of the game” said Ewing afterward, as tweeted by the NY Post. “This is my worst loss in two years here. My guys didn’t come to play”.

Another opportunity to do so is a week away, with conference leading and 13th ranked nationally Villanova travels to DC. That WDC, Capital One Arena battle has a 630p EST tip-off.

The Pirates next face Creighton in Nebraska this Sunday. Festivities begin at 3p EST.