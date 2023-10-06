Well expectantly, more happened then just traveling nearly 600 miles to evaluate:

Less than two days ago on the Premium Court message board, HoyaReport.com subscribers were informed of a Big Ten program's interest in Class of 2025 wing Cam Ward. The school sent three coaches to Largo High School (MD) to scout and connect with Ward.

Ward, standing around 6'7" and 200 pounds, is ranked 102nd in 2025 and affixed a four star designation by Rivals.com. Starring for Largo and Team Durant (EYBL), Ward boasts over 20 Division I offers with the likes of Georgetown, Maryland, GW, Providence, Arkansas and others included.



This summer it was clear Ward desired to burnish his perimeter skills, with the long ball having improved. That work will continue and expand over the course of two remaining high school seasons, one in big time travel team ball.



