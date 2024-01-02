And we are still doing it. To that end, below are four questions posed BlueJayBanter.com's publisher, Tim Krueger, his responses excerpted. For Krueger's complete responses, do yourself a favor and had over to Premium Court ! Do yourself a favor and tap in, as Krueger has few if any peers when it comes to Blue Jay hoops!

By now it's well know Rivals.com's network is its net worth - not only are subscribers provided THE best information about a specifc college or high school subject/niche, but that collective expertise is available to those that have joined. For instance, this site, HoyaReport.com has partnered with our Rivals.com Creighton alternative, BlueJayBanter.com for years, providing fan bases of both sites updates on what to expect when the sides compete.

1-Are these jays equipped for a Final four run?

A-Well not right now--that's for sure. The Jays have many issues in recent games. The have had two huge turnover games their last two--many of those turnovers were of the sloppy/careless variety. They got badly...



2-Offensively, it looks like CU has become a three headed monster--fair?

A-I would say yes. Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander have had the ball in their hands a lot lately. And in key moments those two have looked to to score. At times they may be trying to do too much. Ryan Kalkbrenner has been getting a few more touches as of late and gets some points on put backs as well. Most of the season though they have had trouble getting Kalk the ball which has really bogged down their half court offense.

That being said others are making strong contributions. Mason Miller...



3-Defensively--can CU defend well enough for post season success?

A-Yes they can. Their defense just hasn't been connected as in other years. So that..



4-Prognosis?

A-i think Creighton gets well against Georgetown. This game came at a perfect time for them. I see a 15 point win.Long term--this game begins a nice stretch for them.

After the Hoyas they have the Friars at home and...









