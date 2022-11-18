An opposite dynamic existed for LMU: Coached by Stan Johnson, the Lions blistered the nets at 55% shooting from the field in the back period, including canning half their 18 three pointers. During the first 20 minutes, Johnson's guys struggled to produce 41% overall, 18% (3-17) beyond the arc, shooting.

The first half wasn't, well this, as Georgetown (2-2) shot 48% from the field then, despite going 0-4 from long distance during the period. Contrasting that was second stanza work, when HC Pat Ewing's group mustered just 28% general shooting, 3-12 (25%) on long balls.

Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey Mike's Classic ratified what the rest of us saw - up 10 at intermission, the Hoyas' did not respond to an energized and hot shooting LMU side. The result? A punishing 84-66, thrashing.

While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle".

A presumably aggravating factor was fatigue: Four Hoyas amassed 30 plus minutes, including 38 and 36 from the starting two man backcourt of Brandon Murray and Amir Spears, respectively. Qudus Wahab, the starting pivot, logged 23 minutes. Of the five remaining team members who got clock, one played 14 minutes, the others 12, seven, three and two.

LMU saw eight guys play at least 19 minutes, one logging seven. Only a single guy, Cam Shelton, accounted for over 30 minutes, 35 to be exact.

An announcer agreed being tired likely played a part, saying "It looks like Hoyas may be getting a little tired" around 11:27 in the second half, not a good sign.

The victors, calling the West Coast Conference home, got a team best 15 points from Keli Leaupepe, 12 points, all three balls, out of Justin Ahrens, 10 apiece from Cam Shelton and Rick Issanza. Leaupepe was Johnson's top border also, pulling down nine.

Georgetown (2-2) enjoyed 19 points from Murray, 10 via leading scorer Spears, though that tandem only shot 11-35 from the field. Wahab had 12 points, while guard Jay Heath, in his first Hoya start, was effective with 15 points on 5-10 shooting.

Akok Akok, a starting forward, led all rebounders with 10 caroms secured.

For their work, Loyola Marymount (3-2) faces Wake Forest next. That Jersey Mike's Classic final is set for 230p EST, Sunday, November 20th.

Ewing's guys also compete Sunday, scheduled to face LaSalle for a consolation bracket tilt. Tip-off is noon EST.

Join the discussion on Premium Court. Warning, it's intense as fans are venting, expressing anger and alarm.

That last sentiment, concern, is widespread, with national media types sharing it. After the contest, CBS Sports Net commentator John Rothstein mused: "Right now it's time to order a code red on Georgetown's season. If you're Georgetown, and you got good news earlier this week Jay Heath, the transfer from Arizona State was gonna be eligible...you would THINK that this program would be on an upward trajectory.

"And it's not happening. Georgetown, was beaten at home by Northwestern earlier this week, they were outrebounded 47-31. And then today, they were beaten by double figures not just by a team in the West Coast conference, but one...picked to finish ninth...Georgetown has upgraded their roster, but the results are the same as in the past".

That last comment, in part, referenced the Hoyas' closing 2021-22, 0-21, not securing a single BIG EAST win.

Also over on Premium Court, enjoy transcribed questions and answers posed Ewing after the contest, including the possible need for more practice, different lineups, extending the rotation and what happened to allow so many wide open, second half three balls.











