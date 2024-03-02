Advertisement
Muskies Making Way to DC

Dontrez Styles and Georgtown have their work cut out for them, today.
Publisher

Though better situated than Georgetown, Xavier is nevertheless in need of a victory. The two play tonight, with the Hoyas celebrating it's seniors beforehand (7p EST).

What: Xavier (14-14, 8-9/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (9-19, 2-15/10th)

Where: Capital One Arena, NW,. WDC

When: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, 730p 'EST

Tix: Grab them, starting at $15 each.

Broadcast: fS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

As far as team statistics go:

Xavier at G'Town Team Stats
Stat Xaiver/BIG EAST Rank G'town/BIG EAST Rank

Points Per Game

75.8 ppg/6th

70.8 ppg/10th

Points Per Game Allowed

73.2 ppg/8th

77.3 ppg/10th

Field Goal %

43.5%/8th

41.2%/11th

3pt Field Goal %

34.5%/5th

33.9%/6th

eField Goal %

49.1%/9th

48.2%/10th

Rebounds Per Game

38.8 rpg/2nd

34.4 rpg/9th

Assists Per Game

16.8 apg/3rd

12.3 apg/10th

Pace

712/1st

67.4/8th
Stats per Sports-Reference.com

Sean Miller coaches Xavier and sees grad wing Quincy Olivari score 19.3 ppg, the BIG EAST's top mark. Desmond Claude, a sophomore guard, lands next for X at 15.3 ppg, 11th best in the conference. No other Musketeer places in the conference's top 25 listing.

Abou Ousmane, a senior big, leads Miller's Muskies with 6.4 rpg, the league's 14th best mark, while Olivari (5.3 rpg/21st) and senior forward Gytis Nemeiksa (4.7 rpg/25th).

What of HC Ed Cooley's guys?

In terms of boarding, Supreme Cook remains at the Blue and Gray's top while also being a leading league carom-getter, pulling down 8.1 rpg, fourth in the conference. Dontrez Styles, a junior forward follows at 5.6 rpg/19th.

Jayden Epps, Cooley's sophomore guard, leads the team with 17.9 ppg,. He stands fourth league-wide. Styles is next at 13.1 ppg/24th.

Circle back for more pre/post-game coverage.


