Muskies Making Way to DC
Though better situated than Georgetown, Xavier is nevertheless in need of a victory. The two play tonight, with the Hoyas celebrating it's seniors beforehand (7p EST).
What: Xavier (14-14, 8-9/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (9-19, 2-15/10th)
Where: Capital One Arena, NW,. WDC
When: Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, 730p 'EST
Broadcast: fS1, Team 980
As far as team statistics go:
|Stat
|Xaiver/BIG EAST Rank
|G'town/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.8 ppg/6th
|
70.8 ppg/10th
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
73.2 ppg/8th
|
77.3 ppg/10th
|
Field Goal %
|
43.5%/8th
|
41.2%/11th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
34.5%/5th
|
33.9%/6th
|
eField Goal %
|
49.1%/9th
|
48.2%/10th
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
38.8 rpg/2nd
|
34.4 rpg/9th
|
Assists Per Game
|
16.8 apg/3rd
|
12.3 apg/10th
|
Pace
|
712/1st
|
67.4/8th
Sean Miller coaches Xavier and sees grad wing Quincy Olivari score 19.3 ppg, the BIG EAST's top mark. Desmond Claude, a sophomore guard, lands next for X at 15.3 ppg, 11th best in the conference. No other Musketeer places in the conference's top 25 listing.
Abou Ousmane, a senior big, leads Miller's Muskies with 6.4 rpg, the league's 14th best mark, while Olivari (5.3 rpg/21st) and senior forward Gytis Nemeiksa (4.7 rpg/25th).
What of HC Ed Cooley's guys?
In terms of boarding, Supreme Cook remains at the Blue and Gray's top while also being a leading league carom-getter, pulling down 8.1 rpg, fourth in the conference. Dontrez Styles, a junior forward follows at 5.6 rpg/19th.
Jayden Epps, Cooley's sophomore guard, leads the team with 17.9 ppg,. He stands fourth league-wide. Styles is next at 13.1 ppg/24th.
Circle back for more pre/post-game coverage.