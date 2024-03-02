As far as team statistics go:

What : Xavier (14-14, 8-9/8th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (9-19, 2-15/10th)

Though better situated than Georgetown, Xavier is nevertheless in need of a victory. The two play tonight, with the Hoyas celebrating it's seniors beforehand (7p EST).

Sean Miller coaches Xavier and sees grad wing Quincy Olivari score 19.3 ppg, the BIG EAST's top mark. Desmond Claude, a sophomore guard, lands next for X at 15.3 ppg, 11th best in the conference. No other Musketeer places in the conference's top 25 listing.



Abou Ousmane, a senior big, leads Miller's Muskies with 6.4 rpg, the league's 14th best mark, while Olivari (5.3 rpg/21st) and senior forward Gytis Nemeiksa (4.7 rpg/25th).



What of HC Ed Cooley's guys?



In terms of boarding, Supreme Cook remains at the Blue and Gray's top while also being a leading league carom-getter, pulling down 8.1 rpg, fourth in the conference. Dontrez Styles, a junior forward follows at 5.6 rpg/19th.



Jayden Epps, Cooley's sophomore guard, leads the team with 17.9 ppg,. He stands fourth league-wide. Styles is next at 13.1 ppg/24th.

Circle back for more pre/post-game coverage.





