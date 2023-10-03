Last week, HC Ed Cooley and members of G'Town's Men's Basketball program along with Athletic Director Lee Reed and his group convened at Georgetown, the desire being a meet and greet with media members who cover the team. Happenings took place in the Thompson Center.



Given a decree this session be held confidential, video captured cannot be used, nor will quotes from attendees appear For surface level presentation, including those there and broad/ general discussion, see Premium Court.



All can immediately enjoy the exclusive shots below, like this Reed/Cooley pairing, believed to be the only such picture in existence!

